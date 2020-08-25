Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar tests positive for COVID- 19

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has tested positive for coronavirus. (File)

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Sources in the Karnataka Congress confirmed indianexpress.com that Shivakumar has been admitted to a private hospital in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru.

Taking to Twitter, the 58-year-old said, “I had fever and have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I am doing well, but as a precaution have been hospitalised and am under the good care of doctors. With your wishes and blessings, I will soon be back. I appeal to all those who came in contact with me to be cautious.”

On Sunday, Shivakumar had postponed his visit to flood-hit districts in north Karnataka due to ill-health. “On health grounds, postponing my visit by three days to the flood affected-regions of Belagavi and Bagalkot districts, which was scheduled on August 24 and 25. A new itinerary will be released soon,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who had himself contracted the virus, wished Shivakumar a speedy recovery. “I wish KPCC President Shri DK Shivakumar will recover soon from the Corona infection and be active in his work as usual,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy also tweeted wishing Shivakumar a speedy recovery. “Got to know about KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar testing positive for COVID-19. I wish a speedy recovery from the coronavirus infection,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Besides CM Yediyurappa, four other ministers had tested COVID-19 positive earlier. These included state Health Minister B Sriramulu, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, and Forest Minister Anand Singh. Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah had also tested COVID positive and recovered from the infection after the treatment at the Manipal hospital in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar had met met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during his visit to New Delhi last week.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Monday reported 5,851 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total toll to 2,83,665, while the death related to infection has reached 4,810 with 130 deaths reported on Monday.

