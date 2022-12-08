Cyclonic storm Mandous: Bengaluru to receive light-to-moderate rainfall till December 13

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday said Bengaluru will receive light-to-moderate rain from December 9 to December 13, owing to the impact of cyclonic storm Mandous over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Notably, the Met department sounded a Yellow alert in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, and Shivamogga districts of Karnataka till December 13.

North coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry will receive light-to-moderate rainfall, and isolated heavy-to-very heavy rainfall is likely over adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh and north interior Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema, the IMD forecast said.

“The cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ pronounced as ‘ManDous’ over southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly west north-westwards with a speed of 11 kmph during the past six hours and lay cantered at 8:30 hours of today, the 8th December, 2022, over southwest Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move west north-westwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph around midnight of 9th December.

“Light-to-moderate rainfall at most places with heavy-to-very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and isolated heavy-to-very heavy rainfall likely over adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh and north interior Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema,” the IMD said.

In this season (from October 1 till now), Bengaluru has received 381 mm of rainfall.