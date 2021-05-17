Cyclone Tauktae: All nine crew from Coromondel Supporter rescued

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in a tweet, thanked the Coast Guard as well as others who took part in the rescue operation.

All nine crew members of the tugboat ‘Coromandel Supporter’, which had remained stranded at sea near Udupi district due to strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae, were airlifted to safety by the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy on Monday morning.

While speedboats of Indian Coast Guard Ship Varaha rescued five, Indian Navy’s IN-702 airlifted four.

“In a joint synergy operation by Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy rescue of 9 precious lives from Tug Coromandal Surrender IX was undertaken on 17 May which ran aground at Mulkhi Rock in Karnataka Coast. Five survivors were rescued by Indian Coast Guard Ship Varaha and 4 survivors were winched by IN-702 of Indian Navy Ex Kochi. All crew in healthy condition,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had alerted the district administration and fishermen about the cyclone on May 13. The ‘Tug alliance’ boat expected to reach the coast point on May 14 night was stuck in the sea. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) and New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) had put efforts to establish the contact. The next day, on May 15, the boat lost contact.

“The tug drifted outside the port limits and ran aground rock. ICGS Varaha could not approach the tug view heavy seas. In an early morning operation., the helo got airborne from INS Garuda at Kochi and after refuelling at Mangalore Airport, rescued the four seamen by winching them from the stranded tug. The seamen were provided medical emergency treatment at Mangalore Airport,” a statement by district authority said.

Meanwhile, three persons who had gone missing after their tug vessel toppled off the Mangaluru coast are yet to be traced by the authorities. The vessel had eight persons on board, out of which two were found dead and three swam to their safety.

In Karnataka, six people have died in the three coastal districts of Karnataka after Cyclone Tauktae hit the western region of the southern state and its neighbour Kerala, according to officials on Sunday.

According to officials, 333 houses were damaged in Karnataka, while 30 hectares of agricultural crops have been damaged due to the cyclone. Many houses were damaged in the worst-affected Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka.