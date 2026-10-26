Cyclone Arnab to spare Karnataka; isolated rain, strong surface winds likely

Cyclone Arnab, which is developing over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to have limited impact on Karnataka, with only isolated spells of rainfall in the state, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD, however, has issued a yellow alert for South Interior Karnataka districts on October 27 and 28, and for North Interior Karnataka districts on October 28 and 29. The warning is for strong surface winds at isolated places in the region.

Cyclone Arnab is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm Tuesday and make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast Wednesday.

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Conditions are expected to remain dry in the state after the landfall.