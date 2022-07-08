Bengaluru: Police complaint filed against cyberfrauds misusing BBMP chief Tushar Girinath’s identity

A police complaint has been filed on behalf of Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tushar Girinath over the use of his identity by an unknown person to solicit Amazon gift cards from persons in his social media contact list.

The BBMP chief commissioner’s display picture on Whatsapp has been used with a phone number to hold conversations with contacts of the IAS officer and request for Amazon gift cards, K Nagesh, the deputy chief information officer at the BBMP’s information technology department, told the Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru in a complaint filed Thursday.

Please note that 70765 22681 is not my number. It has come to my notice that some fraudster has been misusing this as the number of the BBMP Chief Commissioner and misleading the public and officials. 1/2@CybercrimeCID @BlrCityPolice @CPBlr @BBMPAdmn — Tushar Giri Nath IAS (@BBMPCOMM) July 7, 2022

“An unknown person has used the Whatsapp DP of the BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath on the number 7076522681 and has chatted with people known to the commissioner and has sent them requests for Amazon Gift Cards and send links for purchases,” the officer has said while demanding a probe to book the fraudster.

“Please note that 7076522681 is not my number. It has come to my notice that some fraudster has been misusing this as the number of the BBMP Chief Commissioner and misleading the public and officers,” Tushar Girinath wrote on Twitter Thursday.

The IAS officer also warned the officers and the public to stay cautious and report to the Cyber Crime Police immediately, in case of any suspicious activity.

Cyber crime officials, over the past few years, have been dealing with cases involving misuse of the identities of government officers by fraudsters to solicit funds for various purposes.

A senior IPS officer in Karnataka P Harishekharan filed a complaint with a CID cyber crime police station in Bengaluru in September 2020 saying an unknown person had created a fake Facebook profile using his name and pictures, and was seeking funds from his friends. Several deputy superintendents of police in the CID had also filed similar complaints during the period.

Investigations in over a dozen similar complaints made by police officers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana – of impersonation of their social media identities to solicit funds and donations from friends and acquaintances – led the Karnataka CID cyber crime unit to an organised cybercrime network operating mostly from Bharathpur and other parts of Rajasthan.

The investigations revealed that an organised network of operators, including a mobile SIM card retailer and a distributor, created hundreds of fake Aadhaar identities and issued SIM cards against the fake IDs which are used to create social media accounts for impersonation of officers.

During the investigations the police found that suspects accessed the internet on mobile phones using the fake ID SIM cards and collected social media details of police officers – including photographs they had shared – to create their fake profiles.

After the profiles were created friend requests were sent to people who were already on an officer’s friend list. “Upon acceptance of a friend request they persuade the person to transfer money to various e-wallets/payment bank accounts citing some urgent need,” police said.

“The fake SIM cards are used to advertise on online re-selling platforms to open e-wallets/payment bank accounts (PayTm, Airtel Money, Google Pay, PhonePe etc). It would then be used to commit various cyber and online financial crimes across the country,” the Karnataka CID cyber crime unit stated in 2020.

“The public are advised to not fall prey to such frauds and exercise caution while accepting any request from government officers especially who are already in your friends list. Privacy controls provided by social media sites may be used to avoid any misuse of information,” the police said.