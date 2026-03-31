Bengaluru police launch probe after viral medical college video sparks online attack on Home Minister Parameshwara

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The Bengaluru cybercrime police on March 27 registered a suo motu case against an unidentified X user for allegedly posting derogatory and communally charged content targeting Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. The post surfaced after a recent incident at a medical college owned by the minister, in which a professor was accused of misbehaving with a student.
The investigation centres on the handle @sabhyastha (the word ‘Sabhyastha’ translates to ‘well-mannered man’ in Kannada). The account allegedly uploaded a viral video clip featuring an assistant professor at Siddhartha Medical College in T Begur, an institution where Parameshwara serves as chairman.
The row stems from a video involving Dr Abdul Rehman Sharif, an assistant professor in the Microbiology department. The footage, which recently went viral, allegedly shows Dr Sharif proposing to a medical student in front of a classroom. Following the incident, the professor was booked by the police and subsequently terminated by the college administration.
According to the FIR, the handle @sabhyastha shared the video with a caption that drew direct, disparaging links to the home minister and the religion of the professor. The post allegedly portrayed a Hindu student being proposed to by a person named “Abdullah,” followed by depictions of violence involving slippers and the assault of the professor.
The post allegedly further tagged the video with derogatory captions about Karnataka ministers and made communally charged remarks.
The police booked the case under provisions of the Information Technology Act and Section 299 (malicious, religiously charged content online) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, the X account was deleted soon after the incident came to light.
Home Minister Parameshwara recently expressed his displeasure over being personally targeted for the lapse at his institution.
“The incident took place in my college, but don’t such things happen elsewhere? As home minister, I have ensured action is initiated as per the law. The college authorities have already terminated the individual. Dragging my name into this for political or communal reasons is wrong,” Parameshwara said.
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