Bengaluru police launch probe after viral medical college video sparks online attack on Home Minister Parameshwara

The Bengaluru cybercrime police on March 27 registered a suo motu case against an unidentified X user for allegedly posting derogatory and communally charged content targeting Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. The post surfaced after a recent incident at a medical college owned by the minister, in which a professor was accused of misbehaving with a student.

The investigation centres on the handle @sabhyastha (the word ‘Sabhyastha’ translates to ‘well-mannered man’ in Kannada). The account allegedly uploaded a viral video clip featuring an assistant professor at Siddhartha Medical College in T Begur, an institution where Parameshwara serves as chairman.

The row stems from a video involving Dr Abdul Rehman Sharif, an assistant professor in the Microbiology department. The footage, which recently went viral, allegedly shows Dr Sharif proposing to a medical student in front of a classroom. Following the incident, the professor was booked by the police and subsequently terminated by the college administration.