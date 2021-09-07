Cybercrime, drug mafia pose new challenges for cops: Karnataka CM Bommai

With cybercrime cases constantly rising in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the police need to be equipped with skills and new technology to tackle such crimes.

Bommai was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with senior Karnataka police officers at the office of the State Director General of Police in Bengaluru on Monday.

Stressing on the importance of tackling the drug mafia and cybercrimes, Bommai called on the police to focus on meeting the new challenges.

Bommai said the police must not get involved in civil disputes but should focus on policing. “There should be no relationship with any agents or criminals at any level. All measures should be taken to put an end to gambling and there should be no collusion with those involved in illegal sand mining or marketing,” the Karnataka CM said.

The CM also expressed his concerns over low conviction rates and said measures should be taken to ensure adequate punishment for the accused who have been chargesheeted.

The Chief Minister said a command centre was being set up for the state police and approval has been given for six forensic labs to improve the state police system. “A new Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) battalion and infrastructure is being developed, jail infrastructure is being improved, fire force equipment is being modernised and coastal police are being provided with equipment like high speed boats,” he added.