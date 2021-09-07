Cyber crime, drug mafia, dark web are new challenges before police: Karnataka CM

Pitching for more efficient policing, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said cyber crime, drug mafia, dark web are “new challenges” and such new crimes need to be cracked down by using new technology and advanced equipment.

He said there has to be a dashboard for DG and all SPs, for them to regularly monitor the cases.

“There are new challenges like cyber crime, drug mafia, cracking the dark web, all these new kinds of crimes have to be cracked down by using new technology, using advanced equipment,” Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a conference of senior police officers in Bengaluru, he said, Karnataka police is known for its efficiency and has a good name across the country, and stressed on the need to continue the tradition with excellent efficiency.

“Law and order situation and crimes should be completely under control, and investigation should happen in an impartial manner,” he said, highlighting the need for people-friendly policing and improving the crime reporting system.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, DG & IGP Praveen Sood, senior officials of the home department and senior police officials were present.

Stating that there has to be a dashboard for DG and all SPs for them to regularly monitor the cases, Bommai said measures should be taken to ensure adequate punishment for the accused who have been chargesheeted, every case has to be analysed, court observations have to be taken note of to see to that things are rectified in the future investigations.

“…there should be no relationship with any agents or criminals at any level. All measures should be taken to put an end to gambling and there should be no collusion with those involved in illegal sand mining or marketing,” he added.

The Chief Minister said for reforming the police system in the state, a command centre was coming up, also approval has been given for six forensic labs.

“A new Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) battalion and infrastructure is being developed, jail infrastructure is being improved, fire force equipment are being modernised and coastal police are being provided with equipment like high speed boats,” he added.