Cut down on wasteful expenditures: Karnataka CM tells officials on New Year

Stating that 2022 will be a challenging year in terms of economy and administration amid a possible third wave of Covid-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Saturday asked officials to cut down on wasteful expenditures.

Extending New Year wishes to the officials, Bommai said, “We have to prepare for the possible third wave of Covid and also push the economy forward. We can’t just sit back by imposing restrictions. We need to face it with various strategies. We have to work with greater vigour to tackle it.”

He then asked officials to cut down on wasteful expenditure in their respective departments. As for the revenue-generating departments, he wanted them to raise their efficiency to improve the state’s finances.

“We should face the challenge with a positive attitude. Good thinking leads to good work. Good work paves the way for a good life. Love your work which will bring good results,” Bommai said.

“Ours is a government that had the least interference in the administration in the last five months. Work according to your conscience. Let your experience prove to be helpful for the poor,” Bommai said.