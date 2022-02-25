Custody of 200 parks disputed, says BBMP after criticism over lack of development

Amid criticism from city residents accusing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of not maintaining parks properly, senior officials of the civic agency say that developmental activities could not be taken up as the custody of over 200 parks are disputed. There are a total of 1,358 parks in Bengaluru.

“We can only take care of our properties. These 200 parks or more are very small in size and are not fenced since they do not belong to us. Some are maintained by the corporate entities and resident welfare associations. We have no jurisdiction over them.”

The horticulture department is also planning to take up plantation works in and around lakes. “We have shortlisted 36 lakes where the vacant spaces in the recently rejuvenated lakes will see plantation of native species. Rs 12 crores budget has been sanctioned for this project and the works will be completed by early next year. 16 lakes will see the plantation in its vacant patches this year itself. I want to clarify that no recreational set up will come up at the lake in the name of greenery. The step is taken to complement the lake’s ecology,” said Chandrashekar, deputy director, horticulture department.

Last week, Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) alleged that the BBMP has spent unreasonably on the development of parks in Jayanagar.

Every year, BBMP sets aside a significant amount for the maintenance of parks and gardens, especially in the core city areas.

“A total of 37 projects related to parks and surrounding area improvements worth Rs. 6.55 crore are allocated and approved for Jayanagar East Ward -170, out of which 6 projects have been executed with a budget utilisation of Rs. 5.57 crore in the past five years. Out of six projects executed, a gigantic sum of Rs. 3 crores were spent on just the improvements of NIMHANS park, which is the smallest park (5000 sq ft) in the area. Given the size of the park and the improvements done, the amount spent doesn’t seem reasonable,’ a statement from BNP said.

‘Similarly, a sum of Rs. 1.3 crores was spent on providing and fixing ornamental grill pathways and other developmental works to MEWA School Park. And Rs.1 crore was used for improvements to NAL layout park and surrounding area in Ward No.170. Additionally, Rs. 50 lakhs has been spent on providing and fixing senior citizen GYM equipment in parks,” it added.

Expressing unhappiness with the discretionary expense, Sajana Govindan, BNP’s ward leader for Jayanagar East said, ‘’The cost of establishing new parks would turn out cheaper than the amount spent in the name of repairs. Parks essentially have a fairly simple infrastructure and are economical recreation spaces. Many unanswered questions remain in the basic planning and execution of these projects. Who was behind the planning approval of these projects? Were the citizens consulted before the projects were executed? Where has the rest of the money gone?”