Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association gets Bengaluru police notice for opposing Pinkathon 2026: ‘Will take legal route’

The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association said it supported the cause behind the Pinkathon-2026 women’s run but said it was unacceptable to use the park for commercial purposes without participating in its conservation efforts.

Cubbon ParkAfter a previous edition of the Pinkathon, its ambassador had pledged to contribute to conservation efforts at the park, but the promise remains unfulfilled, said S Umesh, president of the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association. (File photo)

Written by Sathvi G Bhat

The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association (CPWA) has received a police notice for objecting to the Pinkathon-2026 women’s run slated to be conducted on Sunday. The association had expressed its opposition against using the open space in the heart of the city for commercial purposes.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, S Umesh, president of CPWA, confirmed receiving the notice. “It said that if any of us obstruct the race, we could face legal action. I am really surprised why the police are supporting the commercial activity,” he stated.

‘Promises made during last Pinkathon unfulfilled’

The association stressed that parks must be treated strictly as a protected environmental zone rather than a commercial venue. After a previous edition of the Pinkathon, its ambassador Milind Soman had pledged to contribute to conservation efforts at the park – a promise that remains unkept, Umesh said. “They had assured to sponsor park infrastructure. At the time, we had just made a small demand to sponsor benches. However, they were completely unresponsive after the event concluded,” he added.

“They have been using Cubbon Park for ages. We completely support their initiative and the cause behind the marathon. We have nothing against it. But to freely use the park for commercial purposes and not even participate in park conservation efforts or contribute to the infrastructure is unacceptable. This is not the only commercial event that has taken place within the park grounds. A lot of organisations that use the park’s services also have seen to it that they pay back with the upkeep of park infrastructure,” Umesh said.

“Now that the marathon is taking place, we intend to observe its aftermath and check how much waste and damage pile up after the large event. If there is significant harm to the premises, we will take the legal route,” he added.

The Indian Express tried reaching out to Akshay M Hakay, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bengaluru Central, for a response on the matter, but he did not answer the calls.

The association also highlighted that last year’s RCB parade caused significant damages to the park’s greenery and fencing. The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association had requested that the Pinkathon route be kept away from the park’s premises, besides seeking a total ban on large-scale commercial events within the park’s boundaries.

Unauthorised Secret Santa, blind date events

This isn’t the first time private entities have attempted to commercialise and urbanise Cubbon Park, which stands as one of the city’s last remaining green canopies. In May 2024, a circular was issued to protect the space, which limited unauthorised gatherings to just 20 people, and restricted activities to a designated zone between the BSNL gate and the Karnataka High Court parking lot.

Despite these regulations, several groups have attempted to host commercial activities on the premises without obtaining necessary permissions. For instance, in December 2024, a reading community called Cubbon Reads organised a Secret Santa event that led to public complaints and a crackdown by the authorities.

Similar issues resurfaced in August last year when the park became the unauthorised venue for a ‘blind date’ event. Despite charging participants Rs 999 via a website and attracting 1,400 interested sign-ups online, the organisers failed to secure permission for the event which was eventually halted by the Karnataka Horticulture Department.

Sathvi G Bhat is an intern with The Indian Express.

