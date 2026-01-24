Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association gets Bengaluru police notice for opposing Pinkathon 2026: ‘Will take legal route’

After a previous edition of the Pinkathon, its ambassador had pledged to contribute to conservation efforts at the park, but the promise remains unfulfilled, said S Umesh, president of the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association. (File photo)

Written by Sathvi G Bhat

The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association (CPWA) has received a police notice for objecting to the Pinkathon-2026 women’s run slated to be conducted on Sunday. The association had expressed its opposition against using the open space in the heart of the city for commercial purposes.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, S Umesh, president of CPWA, confirmed receiving the notice. “It said that if any of us obstruct the race, we could face legal action. I am really surprised why the police are supporting the commercial activity,” he stated.

‘Promises made during last Pinkathon unfulfilled’

The association stressed that parks must be treated strictly as a protected environmental zone rather than a commercial venue. After a previous edition of the Pinkathon, its ambassador Milind Soman had pledged to contribute to conservation efforts at the park – a promise that remains unkept, Umesh said. “They had assured to sponsor park infrastructure. At the time, we had just made a small demand to sponsor benches. However, they were completely unresponsive after the event concluded,” he added.