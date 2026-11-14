Rs 20K rent for 2.6 acres in Cubbon Park: Karnataka CM urged to end tennis body lease

The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association has urged the Karnataka Government not to renew the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association’s (KSLTA) lease, which expired in August. The group claimed that the nearly century-old sporting body in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park has been functioning more like a private club and bar than a dedicated tennis facility.
The KSLTA, which serves as the governing body for tennis in Karnataka, is located on the premises of Cubbon Park — which also houses institutions such as the Century Club founded by Sir M Visvesvaraya and the Karnataka High Court along its periphery.
Advocate S Umesh, president of the Walkers’ Association, flagged a stark disparity between the nominal rent paid by the body and its commercial operations. It is alleged that the tennis body had been paying a nominal fee of just Rs 20,000 per year for occupying valuable space of 2.6 acres within Cubbon Park.
In the letter to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association alleged that KSLTA charges lakhs of rupees in membership fees and counts several politicians and senior bureaucrats among its members. Umesh alleged that these practices violate multiple conditions of the original lease agreement.
The walkers’ body said, “We would also like to recall your assurance during your recent visit to Cubbon Park that you would take all necessary steps to protect this valuable green space. Cubbon Park is an ecological hotspot; its protection is a collective responsibility that the Government must uphold.”
For its part, the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association has long been active in issues about the British-era park, ranging from issues of construction within the park to the movement of traffic around it. to the Karnataka High Court itself.
The letter was also sent to senior figures, including Horticulture Minister S S Mallikarjun.
The representation comes alongside an ongoing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Walkers’ Association before the Karnataka High Court regarding the functioning of various clubs within Cubbon Park. The PIL seeks enforcement of previous High Court directives, a prohibition on unauthorised building activity, and the demolition of existing illegal structures inside the park premises.