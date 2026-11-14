Rs 20K rent for 2.6 acres in Cubbon Park: Karnataka CM urged to end tennis body lease

The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association has urged the Karnataka Government not to renew the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association’s (KSLTA) lease, which expired in August. The group claimed that the nearly century-old sporting body in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park has been functioning more like a private club and bar than a dedicated tennis facility.

The KSLTA, which serves as the governing body for tennis in Karnataka, is located on the premises of Cubbon Park — which also houses institutions such as the Century Club founded by Sir M Visvesvaraya and the Karnataka High Court along its periphery.

Advocate S Umesh, president of the Walkers’ Association, flagged a stark disparity between the nominal rent paid by the body and its commercial operations. It is alleged that the tennis body had been paying a nominal fee of just Rs 20,000 per year for occupying valuable space of 2.6 acres within Cubbon Park.