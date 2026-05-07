Dead fish float in pond in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park; activists blame drainage from Chinnaswamy Stadium and BMRCL

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Written by Neysa Mary
Dead fish found floating in the lotus pond at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park have triggered concern. Members of the Cubbon Park Walkers Association allege that drainage water from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is entering the park and affecting its ecosystem.
Umesh, president of the Cubbon Park Walkers Association, said members of the group noticed large numbers of dead fish in the lotus pond on Tuesday morning. He alleged that drainage water flowing from the BMRCL underground area and the Chinnaswamy Stadium is responsible for the contamination.
Umesh claimed that a similar incident occurred in 2014, but the authorities ignored it. He alleged that the horticulture department has been negligent towards the upkeep and protection of Cubbon Park.
Umesh said he had previously raised the issue with the then head of the Pollution Control Board and even taken officials around the park to point out the problems. However, according to him, no concrete action was taken after the visit. He said he plans to meet pollution control officials again either on Friday or Saturday.
According to information shared within the walkers’ group, a chemical was reportedly added to the pond on Wednesday as part of restoration efforts. Umesh said partial repair work had been carried out, the fountain had started functioning again, and the aerators in the pond that reportedly were not working might have been repaired.
Umesh warned that if the authorities fail to take necessary action, the walkers’ association would protest against BMRCL, Chinnaswamy Stadium authorities, and the horticulture department.
However, G Kusuma, Deputy Director of Horticulture (Cubbon Park), stated that the water coming from BMRCL was “good water” and not contaminated. She said plastic waste near the Chinnaswamy Stadium could have contributed to pollution in certain areas.
Kusuma said that oxygen depletion caused by heavy rain and hailstorms was the reason for the fish deaths. She explained that rainwater from surrounding areas had flowed into the lotus pond and that the mud entering the pond caused the aerators to stop functioning. The fisheries department and the Pollution Control Board have collected water samples, and results are expected within the next couple of days, she added.
The recent hailstorm also caused extensive damage inside Cubbon Park, with more than 25 trees falling. Kusuma said even gardeners with nearly 40 years of experience in the park stated they had never seen such severe damage before. She added that restoration and cleanup efforts could take around 15 to 20 days, with the horticulture department, the civic body, and authorities carrying out necessary work.
Neysa Mary is an intern with The Indian Express, Bengaluru.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram