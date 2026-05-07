Dead fish float in pond in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park; activists blame drainage from Chinnaswamy Stadium and BMRCL

Members of the Cubbon Park Walkers Association noticed large numbers of dead fish in the lotus pond in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. (Photo by special arrangement)

Written by Neysa Mary

Dead fish found floating in the lotus pond at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park have triggered concern. Members of the Cubbon Park Walkers Association allege that drainage water from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is entering the park and affecting its ecosystem.

Umesh, president of the Cubbon Park Walkers Association, said members of the group noticed large numbers of dead fish in the lotus pond on Tuesday morning. He alleged that drainage water flowing from the BMRCL underground area and the Chinnaswamy Stadium is responsible for the contamination.

Umesh claimed that a similar incident occurred in 2014, but the authorities ignored it. He alleged that the horticulture department has been negligent towards the upkeep and protection of Cubbon Park.