CSTEP study identifies sources to help reduce air pollution in Bengaluru

While Bengaluru’s deteriorating air quality is a cause of concern, interventions targeted at polluting sources can help reduce pollution levels, according to the studies released by the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP).

The studies — ‘Emission Inventory and Pollution Reduction Strategies for Bengaluru’ and ‘Identification of Polluting Sources for Bengaluru’ — identified polluting sources or activities or hotspots, which have been a significant challenge for the policymakers working in the air pollution sector.

While the study reports were launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on February 4, for the findings to be understood and utilised by the government departments, CSTEP on Friday conducted a data dissemination and capacity building event for over 50 state government officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

Dr Shanth A Thimmaiah, Chairman, KSPCB, said that the board would use CSTEP’s studies to evaluate their action plans. He reflected on the need for micro action plans that will help pollution control boards to take effective, result-oriented action towards improving air quality.

“The event is an opportunity to evaluate our work. CSTEP’s reports will be used as a base for studying and making clean air action plans for three other non-attainment cities (Hubli-Dharwad, Davengere and Kalaburgi) through a Plan-Do-Check-Act approach,” he said.

Vijay Mohan Raj, Principal Secretary, Ecology and Environment Department said that it is imperative to have strategies with regards to controlling air pollution in place. He highlighted the need for air guilt—the guilt that comes from knowing how people are contributing to air pollution.

“To do this, data needs to be presented in simple formats that could be understood by even children. We hope that the reports would bring about last-mile changes to improve air quality. Multiple government departments should work together. The realty sector should also be involved in working towards a carbon neutral city,” he added.

Dr Pratima Singh, research scientist at CSTEP, who led the study, observed, “Considering Bengaluru’s status as a non-attainment city, conducting a scientific assessment through source apportionment and emission inventory was crucial towards preparing efficient strategies. Our studies estimated transportation to be the major contributor (around 40–51 percent), followed by road dust resuspension (17–51 percent). Other polluting sectors include construction dust, domestic fuel, and diesel generators.”

The study on emission inventory estimates that the total PM10 emission load for BBMP would reach around 28,000 tonnes per year by 2024. It estimated that in the year 2019, around 24,600 tonne of PM10 and 14,700 tonne of PM2.5 were emitted from the municipal limits.

Speaking on the sidelines of the workshop, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that in the last 10 years, Bengaluru has added 50 lakh people. “This is the fastest growing city in the world. Bellandur, Horamavu and Doddabidarakallu wards have seen a population explosion. With the increase in population, the pollution levels have also gone up. We will have to look at reducing air pollution levels. The work has started,” he added.

Based on the findings, the study recommended an action plan to improve the air quality levels of Bengaluru. Among the recommendations are roadside plantation for reducing dust resuspension, use of geo-synthetic materials to cover the open areas on road dividers and footpaths, increase in LPG connectivity, green buffer roadsides, retrofitting of heavy vehicles with diesel particulate filters and improvement in last mile connectivity access for public transportation.