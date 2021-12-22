Bengaluru: CSIR-NAL, NRDC join Tata Trusts-backed initiative to foster innovations in aerospace

Social Alpha, an initiative supported by Tata Trusts, along with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) on Wednesday announced the launch of mach33.aero, which is set to be the country’s first public-private partnership that focuses on accelerating innovations in aerospace.

The joint initiative will develop a support ecosystem to nurture start-ups in aerospace and allied engineering at a dedicated state-of-the-art centre at the CSIR-NAL campus with a vision to expand its reach to new geographies in future.

Speaking on the launch, Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata said, “I am pleased to note that CSIR-NAL and Social Alpha have joined hands to promote innovations in aerospace engineering with wide ranging applications across aviation, defence, agriculture and climate technologies. I hope a number of high impact and scalable solutions emerge from this initiative, creating a new wave of technology entrepreneurship in the country.”

Commodore (Retd) Amit Rastogi, Chairman and MD of NRDC, said, “NRDC has concluded more than 5,000 technology licence agreements to a large number of small and medium-scale industries paving the way for the success of indigenous technologies and creation of wealth. With its expertise in establishing and successfully running start-ups, NRDC will support incubatees of mach33.aero with professional services like IPRs search, analysis, filing, market survey, feasibility report, technical consultancy, expert advice etc, and/or any other kind of technical services.”

With access to multi-stage funding, regional, national and global market linkages, mach33.aero will offer start-ups strategic connections with government, academia and industry resources, accelerate pathways for technology commercialisation, and encourage scientists and engineers to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities.

NAL Director Jitandra J Jadhav said start-ups have recently been receiving increased attention across the world, especially in the aerospace sector. “With the emergence of start-ups backed by leading industries, the aerospace technology propels us into the future of transportation, be it autonomous vehicles and UAV, hybrid and electric regional aircrafts, electric VTOL aircraft, air taxis, high altitude platform, new space (communication, research space exploration), aircraft connectivity and entertainment, traffic control management, etc, CSIR-NAL has developed many aerospace technologies which will be of interest to start-ups, like UAV-multicopter for agricultural and medical applications, Wankel engine for UAVs, autoclaves for composite fabrication, multi-zone hot bonder composite repair, eco-friendly process for aircraft aluminium alloys, etc,” he said.



NAL is a constituent of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). “With its expertise, knowledge base in the aerospace sector, supported by several advanced test facilities, CSIR-NAL is embarked to provide start-ups with aerospace technologies, technical assistance/expert advice, test facilities and skill development programmes in aerospace design, development and manufacturing areas,” Jadhav said.

CSIR Director General Dr Shekhar C Mande said, “mach33.aero, would lead a deep tech innovation and entrepreneurship promotion initiative focused on “lab-to-market” enablement of Aerospace Engineering innovations and its wide-ranging applications across diverse sectors like space tech, defence, air mobility, agriculture, climate change, natural resources management, insurance and weather forecasting. The idea is to catalyse, incubate and accelerate start-ups and SMEs for Atmanirbhar Bharat in these sectors of national strategic importance.”