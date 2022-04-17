Lakes of Bengaluru: Cracks appear on Gottigere Lake’s bunds, residents urge govt to take steps

Located off Bannerghatta Road, the Gottigere Lake is part of the Koramangala-Challaghatta valley. Spread across more than 37 acre, the lake today is subjected to garbage dumping, sewage entry and poor maintenance. More than 1 acre of the lake has been encroached for infrastructural projects. The Gottigere Lake continues in the Eastward direction to join the Hulimavu, Madiwala and Venkogirao lakes.

A road cuts through the buffer zone of the waterbody and vehicular movement is rampant around the walk path of the lake. Local residents say in the absence of fencing around the lake, people are often seen consuming alcohol and littering bottles inside the waterbody. While the lake is running dry, two borewells were constructed on the lakebed.

The nearby residents who have been fighting for the restoration of the lake for a decade point out the design flaw by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The design flaw restricts the flow of the rainwater to the lake.

A local resident, Giri Prasad, has been highlighting the issues of the poor upkeep of the lake with the civic agency’s lake division department.

“The connectivity of the catchment area to the lake is totally unscientific. There is no proper provision of rain water flowing into the lake. Huge pipes have been laid unscientifically. The lake bunds are weakening with cracks as wide as 4-5 inches. No gates were installed although it was mentioned in the estimates prepared by the BBMP. Only small trenches were made using the JCBs. The hyacinth from the waterbody is not cleared yet,” he added.

The fencing around the storm water drain is broken and the drains carry sewage. Elaborating further, Giri said, “For any queries raised to the officials, we only get one answer that the budget is not enough. We need immediate attention from the government and officials concerned.”

While in 2017 the BBMP had prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the restoration of the lake, the work was left midway.

Another resident, Ashakiran Jain, said, “Our government and authorities have abandoned the development halfway. We need the government to complete the development on a priority. The lake bunds are not strong. The lake should be protected from dumping construction debris. Weeds and hyacinth from the waterbody should be removed completely using machines.”

A few years ago, local residents had formed an association vSave to restore the pristine glory of the lake. Joint Treasurer of the association, Mahesh Gune said though there have been some improvements in the lake compared with the situation five years ago, the major issue is that the authorities have not developed any mechanism to bring water to the lake.

“We need to bring the storm water into the lake. Also, due to absence of proper fencing to protect the lake, it has become a dumpyard of garbage and construction debris. The path to walk on has become a road for vehicles. Such illegal entry of vehicles needs to be avoided and appropriate measures should be in place to avoid garbage dumping. Though the government has provided two home guards, it is not sufficient to put an end to such blatant violations,” he said.

“Voluntarily, we have crowdfunded Rs 25,000 for a comfortable stay of the home guards at the lake and planted more than 150 saplings across the lake. We have also watered the saplings and carried out garbage removal programmes. We are also running an awareness programme to educate people to keep the lake clean,” Gune added.

Meanwhile, the officials from the BBMP lake’s division did not respond to the calls.