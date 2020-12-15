Kingpin of Bengaluru’s cocaine trade arrested

Over the last five months, the CCB had been rounding up peddlers as part of a crackdown on the flourishing drug trade in the city. (Representational)

Central Crime Branch Police has arrested a Nigerian national who it claims is the kingpin of the cocaine trade in Bengaluru.

According to CCB police, the foreigner went around in narcotics circles as the ‘chief’. “The kingpin of cocaine supply in Bengaluru has been arrested by CCB. Also known as the ‘chief’, his real name is Chidiebere Ambrose,” Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

He added that all Nigerians, who were arrested earlier in connection with drug peddling in the city, had identified Chidiebere Ambrose as the one supplying the banned substance.

“Even while investigating previous cases pertaining to narcotics trade, we found that all Nigerian dealers were in touch with a person named ‘Chief’ and used to buy cocaine from him. He was finally tracked down to Banasawadi in east Bengaluru and arrested. Further probe is underway,” Patil said.

Over the last five months, the CCB had been rounding up peddlers as part of a crackdown on the flourishing drug trade in the city. It had been on the lookout for the ‘chief’ over the last one month.

The CCB arrested many high-profile people, including Kannada film actresses, inter-state and international drug peddlers, who not only pushed narcotics into the city but also organised rave parties that are synonymous with the use of such substances.

