Amid reports of new Covid strain and fresh cases, Karnataka urges citizens to get vaccinated

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has called for all persons who have not yet taken the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to do so on account of the emergence of a fresh strain of the virus and reports of Covid cases in three educational institutions in the state this week.

“An alert has been issued about the emergence of a new strain of the Covid-19 virus. All those who have not taken the second dose of the vaccine must ensure they receive it, and all those eligible for vaccines must take their shots,” the minister said Saturday.

The minister said nearly 45 lakh people are yet to take the second dose of the vaccine despite their scheduled dates for the same having passed. A total of over 4.41 crore first doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in Karnataka till date and over 2.82 crore second doses given. According to official data, 75 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Health Department officials and a technical advisory committee are scheduled to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday evening on measures to prepare for a possible third wave of the pandemic in the state.

Although Karnataka reported only 402 new Covid positive cases on Friday, over 300 of these cases were from three educational institutions in the state.

There have been 282 cases at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad. As many as 939 samples from the college were tested after the first cluster emerged on Wednesday. In another Covid-19 cluster which emerged on Friday, 12 students of Spurthy College of Nursing in the Bengaluru Rural region tested positive. Eleven of these students were fully vaccinated. Out of the 12, three are asymptomatic and nine symptomatic.

“We have tested 134 students and all are above 18 years of age. These students are staying in the hostel. One student could not take her vaccine and she was tested positive for the second time. They are in isolation at a Covid care centre in Jigani,” Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath told The Indian Express.

On Thursday, 33 students aged below 18 and a staffer at The International School Bengaluru, a private boarding school in Whitefield, tested positive. A total of 497 people, including 297 students and 200 staff, were tested at the school. “The test reports of 60 samples are awaited. The school reported no positive cases on Friday,” Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer Dr Srinivas Gulur said.

Several private schools that were considering opening offline classes in January 2022 for higher classes have also decided to review the situation in the light of the fresh cases.

Acting on the directions of the Union Health Ministry, the Karnataka government Friday decided to “closely track” contacts of those arriving from three countries where a new strain of the virus had been detected.

The instruction to health officials across the state by Principal Secretary T K Anil Kumar says those arriving from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, where cases of the new B.1.1529 variant were confirmed, “should be subjected to rigorous screening and testing”.

“It should also be ensured that the samples of such international travellers testing positive for Covid-I9 should be sent to designated INSACoG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) for genome sequencing and these samples should be sequenced on priority,” said a circular issued to airport officials, deputy commissioners and health officers across the state.

District administrations have been instructed to strictly adhere to the strategy of test, track, treat, and vaccinate to ensure “stringent implementation of containment measures.”

Earlier on Thursday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said India’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) informed the government that “multiple cases of a Covid-19 variant B.1.1529 have been reported in Botswana (3 cases), South Africa (6 cases) and Hong Kong (1 case)”.