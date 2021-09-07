Covid third wave scare: K’taka employers asked to instruct employees to avoid return from Kerala till Oct-end

The Karnataka government Tuesday advised administrations of educational institutions and companies to instruct their students and employees in Kerala at present to defer their return to the state till the end of October.

As per an advisory issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Jawaid Akhtar, the decision was taken to avoid an anticipated third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The advisory stated that the decision was taken in the wake of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in Kerala. “Further, it has been observed that students and employees arriving from Kerala, though bring negative RT-PCR reports, are testing Covid positive during repeat tests and the number of such cases are considerably high in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi,” the advisory mentioned.

Public in #Karnataka advised to defer visit to #Kerala till end of October 2021 “to avoid #CovidThirdWave in #Karnataka in larger interest of public health.” (2/2) @IndianExpress — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) September 7, 2021

“The advisory was issued in addition to the special measures being followed at present in which a week-long institutional quarantine has been made mandatory for students and employees returning from Kerala,” a senior official from the Health Minister’s office told The Indian Express.

The officer added that the “more precautious step” was recommended by the Covid-19 technical advisory committee to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a meeting held at Krishna, his home-office on Sunday. “The CM had then discussed the feasibility and other aspects of the same before instructing the health department to formulate the order,” the officer added.

The advisory specifies that it will be applicable to wards at educational, nursing, paramedical institutions and those at hospitals, nursing homes, offices, hotels, factories, and industries, among others, with wards in neighbouring Kerala.

At the same time, the public in the state has been advised to defer plans to visit Kerala till the end of October, unless in emergency situations.