Covid spike: Two Bengaluru hospitals directed to reserve beds for high-risk patients

In the wake of a spike in Covid-19 infections in Bengaluru, the Karnataka health and family welfare department has directed the two chief Covid care hospitals in the city to keep beds ready for the treatment of high-risk patients. The directive has been issued to C V Raman General Hospital and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College Hospital (attached to Bowring Hospital).
In the circular issued on August 12, health commissioner Randeep D said, “As the state is witnessing a gradual rise in Covid-19 cases since the first week of July, it is necessary to make the required arrangements for timely admissions, management and treatment of Covid cases in government hospitals, especially for the high-risk population like senior citizens, the paediatric age group, those living with co-morbidities, and those who are immunocompromised.”
The average Covid-19 positivity rate in Karnataka is 7.2 per cent this week, with cities like Bengaluru registering a positivity rate in the range of 10.95 per cent in RT-PCR tests. Over 1,000 cases have been reported in Bengaluru on at least five days since July 27. The case fatality rate in the city over the past week was recorded at 0.83 per cent, closer to the mark of one per cent which is considered to be a red flag.
“…it is instructed to reserve a minimum of 50 beds (including general, oxygenated, and ICU (ventilator) beds at your healthcare facility for timely admission and treatment of Covid-19 cases in the larger interest of public health,” the commissioner stated.
The reservation of beds in key government hospitals would reduce the mortality rate among high-risk patients, he said in the circular which was issued after discussions during a special Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting held under the chairmanship of the health minister on Thursday.
Following the TAC meeting, health minister Dr K Sudhakar urged those above the age of 60 and those with comorbidities to take the booster dose, pointing out that most Covid-19 deaths in recent days were among those with comorbidities. Dr Sudhakar said that it is advisable for Covid-19 patients above the age of 60 and with comorbidities to go to a hospital or a doctor to seek treatment if they develop symptoms of Covid-19.
“No hospital can deny treatment to a Covid-19 patient. Every hospital must treat Covid patients in isolation wards. I have received many complaints that many hospitals denied treatment like this. This is not just inhuman, but also illegal. If any such complaints are received, strict action will be taken under the KPME and Epidemic act,” he said.
The hospitalisation rate in Bengaluru remains low with only eight of the over 6,000 active cases in the city being admitted to a hospital as of August 11, according to official government data.
