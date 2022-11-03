scorecardresearch
Get tested for Covid if you have sore throat, cough, cold or fever, Bengalureans told

A doctor says people have again started dismissing symptoms as those of ‘viral infection’ to avoid getting tested for coronavirus.

In the wake of the XBB, BQ.1 and BA.2.3.20 subvariants of the coronavirus’s Omicron variant being reported in neighbouring Maharashtra, experts in the Karnataka capital have said that those who have fever, cold or cough should get tested for Covid.

C N Manjunath, member of the state Clinical Experts’ Committee, said, “Those with fever, cough, cold, sore throat and breathing difficulty should get tested to rule out Covid and isolate themselves till the test reports are out. The emerging subvariants are lineages of Omicron and not new variants.”

Dr Siri Kamath, of the BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, said, “The newer variants such as XBB do spread rapidly, but only time will tell if they cause increased severity of disease or not. Stringent basic precautions such as hand hygiene, social distancing, and wearing masks are the only interventions that can control the spread of the disease if the cases escalate to high levels. Yes, people have again started rationalising their symptoms as ‘viral infection’ and tend to avoid getting tested for Covid. It is said that the XBB variant is capable of immune escape. Therefore, it would be prudent to get tested, especially if symptoms are worrisome.”

The weekly Covid positivity rate (October 27-November 2) in Bengaluru was 6 per cent.

Trilok Chandra, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike special commissioner (health), said, “In the low-case scenario, the positivity rate does not make any difference. While testing has come down, the number of people being found positive is more or less the same. As of now the testing within the BBMP limits is happening only at primary health centres. The high positivity rate is not because of the XBB variant. The infections are mild. Even the sewage surveillance report has not indicated any concern.”

Last month the health department issued an advisory stating that those with fever, cough, cold, sore throat or breathing difficulty should get tested and self-isolate till the results came.

