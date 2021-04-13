Covid second wave: Karnataka issues guidelines for rituals ahead of Ramzan

Mosques have been directed to form a Covid-19 safety committee to implement and monitor the safety guidelines. (Express photo/File)

Mosques in containment zones will remain closed till the zone is de-notified, a circular issued Tuesday by the Karnataka government said ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan. Further, all mosques in the state have been directed to make specific markings on the floor to ensure social distancing at all times.

The circular adds that the entry of visitors should be staggered in a bid to avoid crowding and wearing face masks is mandatory. While a trained volunteer should be deployed for thermal scanning at entry points, audio and video clips to spread awareness on preventive measures for Covid-19 are also directed to be played.

In other key highlights of the guidelines, persons above 60 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years have been advised to stay at home. Large gatherings or congregations have been prohibited and strict adherence to cough etiquette has to be maintained. Used tissues are to be disposed of in closed bins and all mosques should have separate entry and exit points for visitors, the guidelines say.

The rules also mandate devotees to avoid physical contact while greeting each other, adding that they should break their fast at home and visit mosques only for prayers. They have also been asked to avoid food items inside mosques, in addition to frequent cleaning and disinfection of all areas on the premises. The guidelines further prohibit the use of common towels, napkins and caps.

Further, mosques have been directed to form a Covid-19 safety committee to implement and monitor the safety guidelines. “The management committee is responsible to ensure that these guidelines are strictly adhered to,” the order issued by the Department of Minority Welfare, Wakf and Hajj, read.

Over 10.83 lakh people have contracted Covid-19 in Karnataka since March 8 last year. Of these, over 1.32 lakh cases have been reported since March 1, 2021. As many as 13,008 people have succumbed to the infection to date. Of them, 677 fell prey to the pandemic over the last 45 days.