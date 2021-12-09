Don’t impose strict Covid restrictions amid Omicron scare, say Bengaluru unorganised industries

While the Karnataka government mulls strict restrictions in the state in the wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, workers in the unorganised sectors in Bengaluru are worried about the implications of such restrictions on their livelihood, especially after the bitter experiences of last year’s lockdown.

The Peenya industrial area in north Bengaluru, which is the biggest industrial area in Southeast Asia and houses many small-scale industries, will be affected the most if the government brings more restrictions, says Myladri Reddy, former president and member of Peenya Industries Association.

“The majority of workers in Peenya Industrial area are in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and have already suffered a lot from the last two years due to lockdown and restrictions. Most people lost jobs and their families have suffered. This time, the government has to be careful while bringing any such decision as it may affect the MSME workers here,” Reddy told The Indian Express.

Due to lockdown and restrictions, Reddy said, an estimated 20-25 per cent of MSME units in the state have closed. “During the lockdown, migrant workers lost their jobs many have not returned to work,” he added.

“The MSME factories located in Peenya are very small. Only 25-30 people work in one firm with all kinds of precautions taken. Most of the workers will maintain social distancing since they work with machines and the spread of Covid is also less when they work following all protocols,” he said.

The garment industry, which saw many workers losing their job during last year’s Covid lockdown, is already facing low demand. Prathiba, president of the Karnataka Garment and Textile Workers Union, said: “Again the new covid variant has become a concern. The government should be careful with the restrictions and it should not affect the workers. According to a study, around 10,000 garment workers in Karnataka lost their jobs in the last two years due to lockdown.”

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said: “Unnecessary fear should not be created about the spread of the Omicron variant and, while issuing the guidelines, the state government should look at measures taken in other states. The government should give compensation to people who suffered losses due to Covid-19.”