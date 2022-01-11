Covid restrictions extended in Karnataka till end of January

In a virtual meeting held Tuesday between Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, members of the Technical Advisory Committee and other officials, it was decided to extend the Covid restrictions in the state till the end of January. A separate order on this is likely to be issued soon.

The meeting was conducted virtually as Bommai tested positive for Covid-19 Monday.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the meeting discussed the rise in cases among school children. “A decision has been taken to authorise the deputy commissioners of the respective districts to take a call on closing schools based on the number of cases, reports from the BEOs and health officers,” the statement said.

“Officials were instructed to arrange a children’s ward, ICUs and other treatment facilities for children at the taluk and district hospitals. Education and Health department officials were asked to conduct a general health check-up in schools every fortnight,” the CMO added.

The Chief Minister also instructed all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to strictly enforce Covid-19 guidelines at public places.

“Instructions were issued to monitor the health of those home quarantined and for timely distribution of health kits for them. The CM also wanted the officials to strengthen the triaging to ascertain whether an infected person needs hospitalisation or not immediately on getting the test report,” the statement added.

“It was decided to utilise the services of house surgeons and final year nursing students in the home isolation and triaging process. As many as 27 Covid care centres will be started in Bengaluru immediately,” the CMO added.

With the festival season around the corner, Bommai asked the Revenue and Endowment departments to issue appropriate guidelines to be followed during Sankranti, Vaikunta Ekadashi and other festivals in the state.

The government has also decided to increase the daily testing in Bengaluru to 1.3 lakh. “The CM instructed officials to take stringent action against those holding public conventions. Action will also be taken to decongest the market areas based on the ground realities,” the statement said.

Karnataka on Tuesday registered 14,473 new Covid-19 infections along with five deaths. Bengaluru alone clocked 10,800 new cases, taking the active cases in the city to over 59,000.

The positivity rate in the state stood at 10.3 per cent. The total number of active cases in the state is 73,260.