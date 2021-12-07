Covid-positive S African who left India booked, hotel also named in FIR

A health officer in Bengaluru filed a police complaint under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020 against a South African national, who tested positive for Covid-19 and was found to be infected with the Omicron variant of the virus, for leaving the country ahead of the end of his 14-day quarantine.

A private five-star hotel where the traveller was residing and was quarantined for 14 days has also been named in a police FIR registered on Sunday.

According to the complaint filed by Dr Naveen Kumar, a health officer in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the 66-year-old South African traveller is an employee of a pharmaceutical firm in that country, and the Shangri La Hotel in central Bengaluru violated the norms of the Epidemic Diseases Act by allowing him to leave the hotel.

The man tested positive for Covid-19 on his arrival at the Bengaluru airport on November 20. According to the complaint, he left the city on November 27 after he produced a Covid-negative test report from a private laboratory.