Covid positive patient from UK flees Bengaluru hospital, booked

A 28-year-old Covid positive patient who had arrived from the United Kingdom (UK) and was quarantined at the Manipal Hospital in Doddaballapur area of Rural Bengaluru has managed to escape from the hospital, authorities informed.

The incident took place Monday but came to light when Dr Karthik B D of Manipal Hospital filed a complaint Tuesday. According to the police, the man had tested positive at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Monday upon arrival and was subsequently shifted to the hospital.

The patient managed to escape from the hospital during the daytime, the police said, adding, it is still unclear whether the patient had contracted the Omicron variant.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 188, 269 and 270 and Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The incident comes barely a few days after a South African national managed to leave the country even after testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival. The man, affected by the Omicron variant, was booked by the police for leaving the country with the help of a fake RT-PCR report before the end of his 14-day quarantine period.