Omicron-infected Bengaluru doctor’s contacts asymptomatic: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar

Five contacts of a doctor in Bengaluru infected by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have no symptoms of the disease and this shows the importance of vaccinations, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday.

Three primary contacts – immediate family members of the doctor – and two secondary contacts who tested positive for Covid-19 have been in isolation and under observation at a government facility over the past week.

They are suspected to have contracted the infection from the doctor who tested positive on November 22 — despite having no travel history. The doctor, a resident of Bengaluru, was found on December 2 to have been infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, following genomic sequencing of his samples.

The genomic sequencing reports for the five contacts of the doctor are yet to be provided to the Karnataka health department, the minister said.

“There are no symptoms in the contacts of the person infected with the new variant. They are not facing any complications or severity (of the disease). They are admitted to the Bowring hospital and I am in touch with the director of the hospital,” the health minister said.

“The mild nature of infection in the contacts may be because they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. This is the reason why we believe there will not be severity in those who are vaccinated. This is why we are asking people to complete two doses of vaccination,” Dr Sudhakar said.

“We do not have to be too concerned with this variant. We handled the Delta variant which had a higher level of severity. If we compare Omicron to Delta, then we are not seeing reports of severity of disease anywhere in the world. The only concern is the rapid transmissibility of the variant – to prevent this we need people to be vaccinated,” he said.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued orders on Sunday making it mandatory for those visiting malls and theatres to be fully vaccinated. The BBMP has started vaccination drives at some malls in Bengaluru following the issuance of the orders.

“Now we have 93 per cent of people in the state at least partially vaccinated and 64 per cent fully vaccinated. We have a stock of 70 lakh doses at present and people must come forward to complete vaccinations by the end of December,” the health minister said.

“In any pandemic, if you look at history, it is the second wave that is the most severe. The third wave is usually of less intensity than the second wave. This is the historical evidence for pandemics. Even if there is a third or fourth wave it may be less severe and then it dies out,” he said.

“Children were not badly affected by the second wave when the Delta variant was predominant. The sense now is that this variant will not affect children either. This is what scientists are saying,” Dr Sudhakar said.