Covid deaths cross 100 in Bengaluru, govt to convert 35 acres of land into public burial grounds

With the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus reaching 100 in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government Thursday decided to turn 35.18 acres of land in different locations in the city to public burial grounds.

According to an official order signed by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G N Shivamurthy, ten different spots within BBMP limits have been identified for the same.

As per the list approved by the Revenue Department, these burial grounds are situated across four BBMP Zones — Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Anekal, and Yelahanka.

“The grounds were identified by the respective tahsildars of the area as sought by the district administration in the light of many deaths reported in the city in the recent past,” the internal communication read.

The list indicated 4 out of the total 10 burial grounds to be located within the Bengaluru South Zone — two in Gulakamale (4 acres each), and one each in Somanahalli (1.18 acres) and Thippagondanahalli (5 acres).

Another four are located in Yelahanka Zone — Marenahalli (5 acres), N Hosahalli (2 acres), Huttanahalli (2 acres), and Mavallipura (5 acres). Further, two other public burial grounds have been identified at Giddenahalli in Dasanapura Hobli (4 acres, Bengaluru North), and Giddenahalli in Jigani Hobli (3 acres, Anekal Zone).

“The government has identified these places and has decided to turn them into public burial grounds keeping in mind that each citizen deserves a burial in a respective manner,” Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar said.

The state government invited widespread criticism on Tuesday after a video clip went viral that showed bodies of coronavirus victims being dumped in a large pit in Bellari.

A similar clip, supposedly from a burial ground in JC Nagar in Bengaluru showing healthcare workers throwing their PPE kits near the road after disposing the corpse of a Covid-19 victim was also shared on social media.

On Wednesday, Health Minister B Sriramulu said “two acres of land will be earmarked for the burial of Covid-19 victims on the outskirts of Bengaluru city.”

Meanwhile, with the Health Department confirming three more fatalities in Bengaluru linked to the pandemic on Thursday, the death toll rose to 100 in the city. The capital city alone has reported 32.76 per cent of the total 272 deaths reported in Karnataka to date.

