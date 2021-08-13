Covid cases show uptick in two of Karnataka’s coastal districts

Amid the possibility of a third wave, Covid-19 cases have been on the rise for the past 15 days in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of coastal Karnataka. While the positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada has increased to 4.08 per cent, it is 2.68 per cent in Udupi, according to the respective district administrations.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held review meetings with senior officials in both districts on Thursday and Friday and issued directions to control the spread of the virus.

“Cases are rising because micro-containment zones are not formed. Henceforth, declare four houses around the homes of positive persons as a micro-containment zone and guide them to shift to CCCs. Health officials must be on the ground and control the spread so that we are not forced to impose a lockdown,” he instructed officials.

Dakshina Kannada district also shares a border with Kerala where cases are high. The district Friday reported 390 new cases, which was the state’s highest for the fourth consecutive day. It has 3,649 active cases at present.

The district administration has already increased surveillance at the interstate border. “I have asked officials in Dakshina Kannada district to assign health officials in three shifts at the border as well as police officers to help the health department,” Bommai said.

The CM has also asked the district administration to mandatorily shift all those infected to Covid Care Centres (CCCs). “The district administration has to step up the facilities in CCCs and ensure there is adequate supply of oxygen concentrators, medicine and health staff,” he added. Bommai has asked Deputy Commissioner Rajendra K V and DHO Dr Kishore Kumar to shift 80 per cent of home-isolated people to CCCs within 10 days.

With 115 fresh cases on Friday, Udupi district now has 1,496 active cases. Clarifying that there is no need to worry about children, Bommai said cases among children have not increased and that the government is adequately prepared for the third wave, which some experts fear may affect children more. He also promised that there will be no oxygen crisis again.

Bommai has directed health officials in the coastal district to conduct health camps for children at Primary Health Centres. He said that taluks and districts which share a border with Kerala will be given priority in vaccination. “Fishermen and traders will also be included in the priority group,” he added.