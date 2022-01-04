Karnataka govt imposes weekend curfew to contain Covid spread

In the wake of the surge in the number of Covid 19 cases the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced that the night curfew will continue till January 19 from 10 pm to 5 am in the entire State. In Bengaluru Urban district, all schools and colleges except Medical and ParaMedical will remain closed with effect from January 06 except class 10, 11 and 12. .Schools in other districts will continue to function.

“All offices will function five days a week from Monday to Friday during this period. The Government Secretariat will run with officials below the rank of Under Secretary at 50 percent of the working strength. There shall be weekend curfew from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am in the State. In Bengaluru Urban district, all schools and colleges except Medical and ParaMedical will remain closed with effect from 06-01-2022 except class 10th, 11th and 12th. Pubs/clubs/restaurants/bars/hotels/eating places in hotels etc, will function with 50 percent of the seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons,” the order issued by the government read.

The order further read that cinema halls/multiplexes/theatres/auditoriums and similar places will operate with 50 percent of its seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

“Movement of trains and air travel are permitted. Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals/stops/stands is allowed for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets and strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behavior. Marriage Functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and prevailing guidelines issued by the State Government,” the guidelines read. .

All rallies and protests are prohibited. The government has also directed that there shall be intensive surveillance at the border of Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa.

During the weekend curfew all the State and Central Government offices and their Autonomous Bodies, Corporations, etc, dealing with emergency, essential services and COVID 19 containment and management duties shall be fully functional and officers/personnel of the same shall be allowed unrestricted movement. All public parks will be closed. During this period restaurants and eateries shall be allowed only for take away and home delivery.

Revenue minister R Ashoka said, “Many who have returned from Goa after the new year have tested positive..We are looking to trace everyone who returned from Goa post January 1 and they will be tested. For international passengers from high risk countries, an RT-PCR test will be done and if found positive triaging will be done and they will be sent to Covid Care Centres or hotel isolation.”