Bengaluru: BBMP now offering walk-in triage centres for appropriate Covid treatment

CM Yediyurappa visits the BBMP war room in Malleshwaram on May 11. (Photo: Twitter/@BSYBJP)

In a move expected to ease access to appropriate Covid-19 treatment in Bengaluru, civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tuesday announced that triage centres would begin operations across the 28 constituencies within the city limits.

“The triage centres will be walk-in facilities where any patient can come and get themselves checked, and then, depending on the need, move to either the attached Covid Care Centre or a hospital,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

Triaging is the process to determine whether patients need to be in home isolation, stabilisation centres, or a hospital, and if they need hospital beds with or without oxygen and ventilators.

Gupta said each triage centre will have doctors working in three shifts.

20 Oxybuses will be available for emergency near Traige Centres & Govt Hospitals in Bengaluru shortly. Each Oxybus is capable of helping 8 patients.

The BBMP has also asked officials to ensure sufficient number of ambulances at each triage centre and at the CCCs, for patients who need to be shifted in emergency situations.

Earlier, the BBMP had formed DETER (Decentralized Triage and Emergency Response) committees at the ward level, in a bid to decentralise and micromanage Covid-19 cases more efficiently.

Meanwhile, a week after he ordered the police’s crime branch to investigate allegations raised by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and two party MLAs of a ‘bed allotment scam’ in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Friday visited the BBMP War Room to review operations.