Covid-19 vaccination for children: Bengaluru civic body begins data collection

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has begun data collection ahead of an anticipated rollout of Covid-19 vaccine for children between 12-18 years.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the civic body was expecting the Centre to release guidelines for inoculating children soon.

“Through this exercise, we will be able to decide whether vaccination drives for children can be carried out at the PHC (primary health centre) level or on a ward-to-ward basis. The option of vaccinating kids at schools is also there,” Gupta told reporters here.

Meanwhile, a senior BBMP health official said that the data collected from the ongoing door-to-door survey would also be used to identify beneficiaries. “Officials will also mark households with children during block level vaccination drives, which are scheduled to begin from Monday (October 4). This will further help us to micro plan inoculation drives for children in advance,” the official said.

Earlier in September, the state Health Department had decided to include pneumococcal conjugate vaccine under its universal immunisation programme as cases of a flu-like illness were being reported among children in several districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.