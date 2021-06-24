Covid-19 vaccination camps will be arranged on college premises: Karnataka Deputy CM

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of the 'Covaxin' vaccine at a private hospital in Bengaluru, Friday, June 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan Thursday said Covid-19 vaccination camps will be arranged on college premises in order to ensure inoculation of students, teaching, and non-teaching staff. This would help in resuming offline classes in the state.

“Inoculation camps will be arranged and carried out on college premises in July. This was decided to be implemented on a priority basis in a recent meeting convened by the Chief Minister,” he said.

Ashwathnarayan, also the Minister of Higher Education, said a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) would be issued for such special vaccination drives. “All those who are vaccinated would require a certificate from their respective institutions. The heads of colleges along with another nodal officer appointed in each institution shall oversee such arrangements and to ensure all are vaccinated,” he said.

He also clarified that a final call on when to resume offline classes in colleges would be taken after the first dose of vaccine is administered to all. “Attending offline classes would not be made mandatory but the attendance of at least online classes will continue to be noted. It should be noted that the teaching-learning process has continued (even amid pandemic) via the digital mode,” he remarked.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of announcing ‘Kalanidhi’, an online musical programme to raise funds for music artists during the pandemic, the deputy CM noted that the immunity level against Covid-19 would increase after getting the first dose. “Even if anyone is infected after the first dose while attending classes physically, it will not turn out to be dangerous. Hence, everyone should get vaccinated soon,” he said.

The clarification from the deputy CM comes days after the state government announced that offline classes in colleges would resume after vaccinating students, teachers, and staff members.

“To begin with, the government is considering reopening higher education institutions after ensuring vaccination to key stakeholders. It has been suggested that inoculation should be prioritised for the students and teaching fraternity,” CM Yediyurappa had said after a high-level committee meeting “to analyse, advice and control Covid-19 third wave”.