Covid-19: AC temperature set two degrees higher than usual at Bengaluru airport

In a bid to keep the coronavirus at bay, the temperature of air conditioning units at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has been set higher by 2 degrees than usual.

The decision was taken to comply with COVID-19 guidelines issued by India Society of Heating, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) for the operation and maintenance of air-conditioned spaces, approved by CPWD, the airport officials said.

“The air-conditioning temperature setpoint has been increased to 25°C to comply with recommendations of temperature range between 24–30°C. With this change in temperature setpoint, the temperature in all air-conditioned premises at BLR Airport will be maintained at 25 ±1°C. In the pre-COVID-19 period, the temperature at the terminal was maintained at 23 ±1°C,” a Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson told indianexpress.com.

The officials added that fresh air intake to centrally air-conditioned premises have been enhanced well above the recommended levels.

“Periodic disinfection of air conditioning equipment filters and coils are also being carried out,” they added.

#COVID19 Karnataka July 23 update: 5030 new #coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours as total rises to 80,863. New cases in #Bengaluru: 2207

Active cases: 49,931 (29,090 in BLR)

Deaths: 97 (48 in BLR)

Patients in ICU: 640

Tests done: 27,773https://t.co/aQPZqW3pBD pic.twitter.com/B5GjrFRE1w — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) July 23, 2020

While Karnataka reported over 5,000 cases on a single day for the first time on Thursday, Bengaluru continued to be the top contributor with 2207 new cases. Meanwhile, the total tally in the state is at 89,863 as on July 23 and the same in Bengaluru alone is nearing the 40,000-mark.

