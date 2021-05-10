Covid-19 second wave: BBMP’s 10 wards report highest new cases in past 10 days

A COVID-19 patient on oxygen support at a hospital, during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

With 3,50,370 new Covid-19 cases, Bengaluru’s 10 wards are reporting more than 4,000 new infections daily for the last 10 days. Most of these wards are on the outskirts of the city and are on the watchlist of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.

The top 10 wards reporting the highest cases are: Shantalanagar: 4390, Bellandur: 3593, Horamavu: 3036, Hagadur: 2524, RR Nagar: 2522, New Tippasandra: 2486, Varthur: 2287, HSR Layout: 2270, Begur: 2204, Arekere: 2137

In the past 10 days, out of 198 BBMP wards, these 10 wards have reported a total of 27,449 Covid-19 cases.

The BBMP war room data shows that Shantala Nagar, Bellandur and Hagadur wards have consistently recorded the highest percentage of Covid-19 cases in the city since the start of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a BBMP official said that the main reason that the wards in the outskirts are reporting more cases are due to the non-enforcement of stringent Covid rules and there are more economic and social activities.

“These wards are in the outskirts of the city and there was a laxity in enforcing the rules during the lockdown period. Another reason is that these areas witness mostly construction works. Migrant labourers who have come to work in these construction sites hardly follow the Covid protocol,” the official said.