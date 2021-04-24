Covid-19 patient dies by suicide at Bengaluru hospital

According to police, he was admitted to the ICU on April 20 with breathlessness issues and the doctors who were treating him told police that he was almost recovering from the disease and didn't show any sign of depression. (Representational photo)

A Covid-19 patient died by suicide inside the hospital ward room in Bengaluru at around 1:30 am on Saturday, the city police said.

The 61-year-old victim was a resident of Anjana Nagar, Sunkadakatte of Bengaluru.

According to police, he was admitted to the ICU on April 20 with breathlessness issues and the doctors who were treating him told police that he was almost recovering from the disease and didn’t show any sign of depression.

Dr Sanjeev M Patil DCP- West Division, Bengaluru said, “The investigation is going on in the case and the body of the victim’s have been sent to Victoria hospital for postmortem.”

According to the hospital, the victim had locked up his room from inside and when the nurse went to his room to heck up on him, the door was locked. “Dr S Raju, Managing Director, Vijayanagar Hospital, said, “After our staff found that door was locked we forced open the door and found him hanging. The police have started the investigation. He had recovered from the Covid-19 and was shifted from ICU to ward on Thursday. After his attendees left the hospital at around 11.30 pm, he locked up and committed suicide.”

Dr Raju also added that the hospital has decided to give mental health counselling for Covid-19 patients.