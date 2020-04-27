COVID-19 patient commits suicide at Bengaluru hospital

The deceased was admitted to the hospital on April 24 with a severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). (Representational) The deceased was admitted to the hospital on April 24 with a severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). (Representational)

A patient who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru allegedly committed suicide on Monday morning. VV Puram police said that the 50-year-old patient jumped from the 6th floor of the hospital’s trauma centre at around 9 am.

According to Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar, the deceased was admitted to the hospital on April 24 with a severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). He was also suffering from a kidney disorder and was undergoing dialysis.

The police are investigating the incident and also questioning the hospital staff.

According to sources at the hospital, the patient was stable despite his underlying health issues. “The patient was undergoing counselling and was stable. He also had his breakfast before taking this extreme step,” sources added.

A 45-year-old patient from the same ward died on Sunday due to COVID-19. She was earlier diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). She was also a diabetic with a past history of tuberculosis and pneumonia.

