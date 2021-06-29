COVID-19 negative test certificate must to enter Dakshina Kannada from Kerala

A couple of Karnataka districts namely Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada have made negative Covid-19 certificates mandatory for those entering the state from Kerala.

The district administrations have clarified that RT-PCR Covid-19 negative certificates will be mandatorily checked from people coming from Kerala beginning Tuesday. Earlier, the state government had instructed the districts to keep a high vigil and to strengthen checkpoints operating on the Kerala-Karnataka borders.

Following this, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said checks at Talapady, Nettanige-Mudnur, Jalsoor, and Saradkka were intensified. “Those failing to produce the negative test certificate would be subjected to a test at the border checkposts,” he said.

Further, he also cited that the test positivity rate at neighbouring Kasaragod district in Kerala was at 10 per cent while it was only around 5 per cent in Dakshina Kannada as another reason behind taking such measures. “These steps are taken in a bid to contain the spread of a possible third wave in the district,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kodagu District Health Officer Dr K Mohan said all travellers entering the district from Kerala via Kutta or Makutta border checkposts would have to furnish a negative RT-PCR report mandatorily. He added that random rapid antigen test (RAT) tests will also be carried out at these checkposts.

Dr Mohan explained that travellers would be permitted to continue their journey only after the RAT results were ascertained in such cases. “Such tests would be held casually in a randomised manner. Officials have been directed to check people who might look unwell or are showing symptoms despite possessing a negative report,” he said.

“The screening at the entry points has been built up as the cases have now come under control in the district and we don’t want any more spike in cases. Only after ascertaining the reports and also RAT test results are travellers permitted to proceed on their journey. Only after ascertaining the reports and also RAT test results are travellers permitted to proceed on their journey.” He added that checks at entry points were intensified since Sunday itself.

Similarly, the Mysuru district administration has communicated that checking at the Bavali checkpost has also been intensified. “All negative reports are being scanned and verified using addresses and phone numbers provided. Those who do not cooperate for checks and RAT tests would be asked to go back,” an official said.