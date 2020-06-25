Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: CM Yediyurappa convenes all-party meet on Bengaluru lockdown, new containment strategy

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar Thursday urged citizens to not panic in the wake of the numbers of Covid-19 cases rising in the city. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar Thursday urged citizens to not panic in the wake of the numbers of Covid-19 cases rising in the city.

As Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru continue to rise rapidly — with 113 fresh cases and three more deaths Thursday — Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa convened an all-party meet Friday to discuss the strategy to contain the same.

After meeting his own party leaders in Vidhana Soudha, he said: “I will discuss the strategy to control the spread of coronavirus in Bengaluru with all ministers and MLAs across parties from the city. Bengaluru has been a model city in controlling Covid1-9 cases when compared to other cities in the country. However, we have seen a sudden spike in fresh cases in the last 16 days.”

Also read| Karnataka SSLC: 98.3% turnout on day 1; 978 students from containment zones take exams

He further urged citizens to be more careful while stepping out of their homes and requested them to maintain social distancing norms. “Citizens should cooperate with the government and adhere to all guidelines if they do not aspire for another seal down in the city,” he said.

Further, the CM directed Ministers to hold meetings with private Hospitals to try to rope in their facilities as well to enhance Covid treatment.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa convened an all-party meet Friday to discuss the strategy to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Twitter/CM B S Yediyurappa) Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa convened an all-party meet Friday to discuss the strategy to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Twitter/CM B S Yediyurappa)

More ambulances to be deployed in Bengaluru

CM Yediyurappa Thursday directed officials to take necessary steps for the immediate admission of patients who are tested positive. “They should not be kept waiting for long. Currently, 100 ambulance vehicles are available and this should be enhanced as and when required,” he said.

Further, the government has decided to create a digital platform to provide real-time information on the availability of beds and details about beds allotted to patients, to avoid confusion.

Govt adds 2,324 more beds in private hospitals for Covid treatment

The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services Thursday identified 11 more private medical colleges as dedicated facilities for Covid-19 treatment in Bengaluru, citing the increase in the number of cases in the past few days.

According to an order issued by the Directorate of Medical Education, the addition is to increase the number of Covid-19 beds for managing patients who test positive for the infection.

“The number of Covid-19 cases has been on the rise due to the opening of the economy and movement of people across districts and states. Bengaluru city (BBMP and surroundings) which is the economic hub of the state has seen a large number of travellers and returnees,” the order mentioned.

The private medical colleges identified as Covid-19 facilities in Bengaluru are:

Akash Medical College, Devanahalli BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences Dr B R Ambedkar Medical College East Point Medical College Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences M S Ramaiah Medical College MVJ Medical College Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences St John’s Medical College Hospital Oxford Medical College & Research Institute Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences

While 2200 beds of the total 10,689 beds available in these private hospitals will be reserved for Covid-19 patients, 281 ICU beds and 120 ventilators in total will also be available for patients affected by the infection.

Further, 104 beds, 12 ICU beds, and 12 ventilators will be made available for coronavirus treatment in SDS Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases as well.

In home quarantine, Medical Education Minister confers degrees

Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K conferred degrees to graduates of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in a video conference on Thursday.

Embed tweet:

#Karnataka| Medical Education Minister @mla_sudhakar confers degrees to 36,434 graduates of RGUHS ‘virtually’ whilst in home quarantine after his family members tested positive for #COVID19. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/fug02xro4G — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) June 25, 2020

Sudhakar, who is also the Pro Chancellor of the varisty, is in home quarantine after his father, wife, and daughter tested positive for Covid-19.

100 deluxe rooms in Bengaluru guest house to turn ‘Covid Care Centers’ for VIPs

The Karnataka government Thursday issued an order to convert 100 deluxe rooms in Bengaluru’s iconic Kumara Krupa Guest House to ‘Covid Care Centres’ exclusively made available for MPs, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and senior government officers.

In a notification issued by the Director of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the Guest House has also been instructed to limit bookings to a maximum capacity of 33 per cent of the total.

Confirming the same, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K tweeted, “One wing of Kumara Krupa guest house will now serve as Covid Care Centre.”

The order reads, “One wing of Kumara Krupa Guest House with 100 rooms of individual occupancy having all facilities are reserved to work as Covid Care Center (CCC) for the management of ministers, members of parliament, legislative assembly and council, senior officers of government above secretary rank for clinical management.”

Bengaluru lockdown: BBMP Commissioner says ‘avoid panic’

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar Thursday urged citizens to not panic in the wake of the numbers of Covid-19 cases rising in the city.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd