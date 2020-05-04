COVID-19 Karnataka wrap: Traffic jam in capital following lockdown relaxation; 37 new cases in state; two deaths

According to traffic police, snarls were reported in Central Business district (CBD) areas, Yeshwanthpur, Mysuru road, Tumakuru road, and other areas in the city. According to traffic police, snarls were reported in Central Business district (CBD) areas, Yeshwanthpur, Mysuru road, Tumakuru road, and other areas in the city.

Following the relaxation in lockdown starting from Monday, Bengaluru witnessed huge traffic and long queues in at liquor outlets. The Bengaluru city police allowed vehicular movement from 7 am to 7 pm, following which huge crowds came out. The traffic police did not have enough personnel to control the traffic at the signals and checkpoints after the lockdown relaxation was given in non-containment areas.

Long queues at wine shops

Meanwhile, after the liquor shops were reopened many people gathered outside shops, violating social distancing norms. Customers were seen at liquor outlets standing in queues since early morning. The Karnataka government relaxed restrictions on wine shops, MRP outlets and MSIL stores which had been closed since March 25, following the nationwide lockdown.

In a few videos that have gone viral, some people in Kolar, a small town in Karnataka, were spotted bursting crackers outside wine shops as well.

The Police officers and excise officials were present in front of the shops to control the people and to prevent the customers from buying more liquor bottles. The police were seen controlling the customers and asking them to maintain physical distance while standing in queues.

“From tomorrow (Monday), you do not need a pass to move in Bengaluru between 7 am and 7 pm. After 7 pm and up to 7 am the following morning, you are not allowed to move, even if you have a pass, except for medical and essential services. Checkpoints will remain and your ID may be asked. Please be responsible,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said in a tweet.

On Saturday, the Karnataka excise department issued an order allowing liquor shops to remain open from May 4 between 9 am and 7 pm only in areas outside containment zones across the state.

22 Covid-19 cases in Davangere district, most cases are contacts of a nurse

Davangere district in Karnataka reported 21 COVID-19 cases in a single day on Monday. In this 18 contacts are of a 35-year-old staff nurse who was working at a government hospital. According to district authorities, a staff nurse who was working at the community health centre in Azad Nagar Davangere tested positive on April 29.

Davangere district deputy commissioner, Mahantesh Bilagi said, “all the primary and secondary contacts of the patients are quarantined. Azad Nagar and Jali Nagar, two areas where the most cases are reported have been barricaded.”

37 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka; two deaths

Karnataka reported 37 new positive cases on Monday while death tally increased to 27 after two deaths in Kalburagi and Davanagere respectively.

22 cases are from Davanagere, seven cases from Bidar, two cases each from Mandya and Kalaburagi. Bengaluru urban, Chikkaballapura, Haveri, Vijayapura, reported one case each respectively.

Embed Tweet:

As of 5:00 PM of 04th May 2020, cumulatively 651 COVID-19 Positive cases have been

confirmed in #Karnataka, it includes 27 Deaths & 321 Discharges. 37 new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in the state from 03.05.2020, 5:00 PM to 04.05.2020, 5:00 PM.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/qlh4jzPVRb — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 4, 2020

“As of 5:00 PM of 04th May, cumulatively 651 COVID-19 Positive cases have been confirmed in the State, it includes 27 Deaths and 321 Discharges,” health department said in the media bulletin.

Another person succumbed to COVID-19 in Kalaburagi district on Monday taking the total tally in the district to six. 56-year-old man suffering from respiratory problems died on the night of Saturday. According to the health department, he was known case of SARI was admitted on 29 April with complaints of cough and fever. Chest X-ray Showed Bilateral patchy Pneumonitis and died at Designated Hospital Kalaburagi.

Meanwhile, a 48 years female resident of Davanagere got admitted on 01 May diagnosed as SARI known case of Hypertension, Diabetes and Hypothyroidism died at designated Hospital in Davanagere.

Free bus service for migrant workers extended

On Sunday the Karnataka government extended free bus service for migrant workers till May 7, Thursday.

Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa said that the services were extended for the convenience of migrant workers and others to travel to their native.

“On Sunday, 951 KSRTC buses were provided and around 30,000 people have travelled to their respective places. On Monday, around 1,500 passengers have commenced journey. As many as 550 buses from Bengaluru and 400 buses in other cities in the state have been provided for transport of migrants. Around 16,500 passengers have returned to their places in 550 buses, on Saturday,” he said in a press release.

