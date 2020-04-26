Covid-19 Karnataka wrap: State records 19th death, 182 have recovered so far

As many as 42,964 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in Karnataka as on Sunday. (Photo for representation) As many as 42,964 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in Karnataka as on Sunday. (Photo for representation)

With the death of a 45-year-old Covid-19 patient in Bengaluru on Sunday, the disease toll in Karnataka rose to 19.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the deceased — a resident of Bengaluru Urban district – had been admitted to a city hospital on Friday.

“P 465 was diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). She had a medical history of Pneumonia and was diabetic with a past history of Tuberculosis. (She) died on Sunday (April 26) at a designated hospital in Bengaluru,” the official statement read.

Meanwhile, only three new cases (all contacts of earlier patients) were confirmed in the state on Sunday — the least daily additions recorded in the last fortnight or so. Of the new cases, two are from Kalaburagi while the other is from Dakshina Kannada.

According to health officials, the new case in Dakshina Kannada is of a 47-year-old woman in Panemangalore. “She has contracted the disease from Patient 432, a 78-year-old woman from Bantwala in the district who succumbed to comorbidities in Wenlock Hospital on April 23,” officials said.

While one case in Kalaburagi (P 502) is of a 65-year-old woman who has contracted the infection from P 422, the other is of a seven-year-old boy who was among the secondary contacts of P 425.

6 patients continue to be in ICU



Of the 302 active cases in the state, six patients continue to be in the Intensive Care Unit at designated isolation hospitals in the state, Karnataka Health Department stated.

The patients who are critically ill include P-101 (62-year-old female resident of Bengaluru who tested positive on March 31), P-273 (72-year-old male resident of Mysuru suffering from SARI and tested positive on April 15), P-349 (64-year-old female resident of Bengaluru suffering from SARI and tested positive on April 17), P-369 (65-year-old male resident of Mysuru suffering from SARI and tested positive on April 18), P-409 (67-year-old female resident of Bantwala, Dakshina Kannada suffering from SARI and tested positive on April 21), and P-466 (50-year-old male resident of Bengaluru suffering from SARI and tested positive on April 24).

Over 42,000 samples collected for testing to date



As many as 42,964 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in Karnataka as on Sunday. While 3,815 samples were collected on Sunday alone, over 3,000 samples have been sent for testing on an average in the last five days.

#COVID19 samples collected for testing in Karnataka on: April 20 – 2093

April 21 – 2773

April 22 – 3279

April 23 – 2798 (Source: @DHFWKA daily bulletin)@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/wNSdPBs2uK — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) April 23, 2020

Meanwhile, as many as 24 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharges recorded in the state to date to 182. Among those who recovered between 5 pm on Saturday and 5 pm on Sunday, eight are from Bengaluru Urban, four each are from Mysuru, Bagalkote and Mandya, and two each are from Belagavi and Ballari.

Most cases, discharges in Bengaluru, Mysuru



While 10 districts of the total 30 in Karnataka continue to be free from COVID-19, capital city Bengaluru has confirmed most cases (145) to date, including patients from both urban and rural areas.

With 8 more #COVID19 patients recovering from the infection in #Bengaluru, total recoveries in the city are up to 57. Total cases in Bengaluru: 133. Deaths: 5. Active cases: 71. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/GUGXX0OC4r — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) April 26, 2020

Mysuru is second on the list with 89 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed so far, and Belagavi (54 cases) third.

As many as 23,284 people are under observation across the state, according to statistics provided by the health department.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd