COVID-19 Karnataka wrap: State crosses 1 lakh tests milestone, announces aid for cobblers

Karnataka has crossed the “milestone” of one lakh Covid-19 tests, according to State Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar even as the state reported 41 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number of infections to 794. Out of 377 active cases, 371 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 6 are in ICU. Ten patients who have recovered, have been discharged.

On Saturday, Sudhakar wrote on Twitter, “Karnataka crossed 1 lakh #COVID19 tests milestone. Our fight against Corona will continue with more zeal.”

According to the minister, the tests were carried out at 28 labs across Karnataka, led by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Bengaluru, with 15,249 tests and National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) conducted 13,134 tests. Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) conducted 12,527 tests, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) 9,280 tests, GIMS in Kalaburagi 7,004 tests and WENLOCK hospital in Mangaluru 6,061 tests.

By the end of this month, Karnataka plans to set up 60 labs. “We are boosting our testing capacity to have 60 labs by the end of this month and will be able to conduct 10,000 tests per day,” Sudhakar said.

Karnataka announces financial aid for cobblers

The Karnataka government has announced one-time financial relief of Rs. 5,000 each for over 11,000 cobblers and leather workers in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said, “Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced financial aid of Rs. 5,000 to each family of cobblers and leather workers,who are in financial distress due to COVID-19 lockdown. About 11,722 families involved in roadside leatherwork, like mending chappals and shoes will get financial assistance.”

“These beneficiaries will be directly credited to their bank account, through Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation,” he further said.

On Wednesday, BS Yediyurappa announced an economic relief package of Rs. 1,610 crore for farmers, MSMEs, handloom weavers, autorickshaw drivers and others amid COVID-19 lockdown.

BS Yediyurappa said, “For more than one and a half months, workers in the unorganised sector in the state are facing tough times due to the lockdown. To address financial difficulties faced by them, a package of Rs. 1610 crore will be released for them as Covid-19 financial package.”

BBMP to test all residents of Padarayanapura

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to test all residents of Padarayanapura since a number of Covid-19 positive cases are on the rise in the ward. The Padarayanapura ward was sealed in April after many Covid-19 positive cases were reported. The BBMP was conducting random testing in the locality.

BBMP Special Commissioner for Finance and nodal officer handling Covid-19, Dr Lokesh, said, “In Padarayanapura, we were testing people in batches of 26, 19 and 43 randomly of which few people were tested positive. Hence the government has agreed to start a swab collection centre near Goripalya referral hospital to test all the people in the ward.”

On April 19, around 54 people were arrested for allegedly trying to clear barricades and vandalise a pandal put up at Padarayanapura, which has been sealed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The mob started protesting when civic body officials along with the ASHA workers arrived there to take 58 secondary contacts of a deceased Covid-19 patient into the government quarantine centre. Later, all the arrested were shifted to Ramanagara jail and when three people from Padarayanapura tested positive, all were shifted back to Bengaluru.

Anil Kumble compares fight against Covid-19 to ‘second innings’ of test match

Former Indian Cricket captain Anil Kumble compared the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to the ‘second innings’ of an intense test match and asked the citizens to play it together and register an outright win.

On Saturday, on Twitter Anil Kumble posted a video of himself and thanked all “corona warriors” for working day and night and fighting the pandemic. Kumble also urged people to follow the instructions provided by the authorities.

“I take this opportunity to thank all the corona warriors, be it the doctors, nurses, the attenders, the sanitation workers, volunteers, the government workers, officers, police. All of you have been doing a great job. They have been great, selfless. They are at risk taking care of patients, so hats off to them,” Kumble said.

Talking about fighting the pandemic, Kumble said, “If we have to fight this coronavirus pandemic, we need to be in this together. It’s like a Test match. Cricket Test matches are of five days but this has been longer.”

“Cricket Test matches are only two innings each, but this can be even more. So don’t be complacent that we had a slender lead in the first innings because the second innings can be really rough,” he further said.

“We have to win this battle, it cannot be won just by a first-innings lead, we need to win this battle by registering an outright victory,” he added.

