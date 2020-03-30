COVID-19 Karnataka wrap: Man under home quarantine commits suicide

Ten people were arrested for violating home quarantine in Bengaluru. (Representational Image) Ten people were arrested for violating home quarantine in Bengaluru. (Representational Image)

COVID-19 victim’s 13-year-old son tests positive

A 13-year-old boy has tested positive for coronavirus in Tumkur. He is the son of the 60-year-old coronavirus victim who died on March 27.

Patient number 60, the father of this boy, had no foreign travel history and had fallen sick after returning from Delhi. According to Tumkur Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rakesh Kumar, the 13-year-old boy was admitted to the district hospital on Sunday. Since there were certain variations in his vitals, he has been shifted to an isolation ward in the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru.

The 60-year-old man had returned from Delhi by train on March 14. The district authorities have quarantined 20 of his family members

Ten people arrested for violating home quarantine:

Karnataka Police arrested ten people for violating home quarantine in Bengaluru. According to BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar, 10 persons were arrested and a case has been registered against them at Gurmitkal Police station. They are natives of Goplapur village in Gurmitkal taluk, Yadgir district.

Ola gives 500 cabs for Covid-19-related activities in Karnataka:

Since cabs are not plying on the roads due to the lockdown, the Ola Cabs has decided to give 500 OLA vehicles for Covid-19-related activities in Karnataka.

According to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, these vehicles will be used by the government for commute by doctors and Covid 19-related activities. Ashwath Narayan tweeted, “Olacabs has agreed to give 500 OLA vehicles for #Covid_19 related activities in Karnataka. These vehicles will be used by the government for commute by doctors and Covid 19 related activities. Greatly appreciated move by @olacabs and its CEO @bhash !”

Special trains twice weekly to transport essential goods:

The Bengaluru division of the South Western Railway has decided to run special parcel trains to ensure the transportation of essential goods during the nationwide lockdown.

The trains will run with fixed timings like express trains from Yeshwantpur (Bengaluru) to Howrah (West Bengal) and vice-versa via MGR Chennai Central.

“This is the fastest mode to transport essential goods/perishables,” Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma said in a statement.

Man under home quarantine commits suicide:

A 46-year-old man who was under home quarantine was found dead in Hassan district on Sunday. According to police, the man had returned from Mumbai to his native village at Shravanabelagola in the district for the Ugadi festival. He was suffering from kidney ailments.

“The man did not show symptoms of coronavirus, he had asthma and other health problems. The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained,” Hassan police said.

