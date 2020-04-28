Covid-19 Karnataka wrap: Green zones to get more relaxations; 40% patients recovered so far

The Karnataka government Monday began random testing in two hotspots identified in capital city Bengaluru — Hongasandra and Padarayanapura. The Karnataka government Monday began random testing in two hotspots identified in capital city Bengaluru — Hongasandra and Padarayanapura.

Easing lockdown restrictions for industries located in rural areas, the Karnataka government Tuesday extended relaxations for those units located in 14 of the total 30 districts in the state.

According to the order, industries located in rural areas (outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities) in Chamarajangar, Koppal, Chikmagalur, Raichur, Chitradurga, Hassan, Shivamogga, Haveri, Yadgir, Kolar, Davanagere, Udupi, and Kodagu districts will be allowed to function.

However, in Ramanagara district, only industries located within the limits of the municipal corporation and municipalities will be allowed to operate.

“These establishments shall make arrangements for the stay of workers within their premises as far as possible and/or adjacent buildings. The transportation of workers to workplace shall be arranged by employers in dedicated transport by ensuring social distancing,” the order issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar read.

At the same time, in Ballary, Mandya, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Tumkuru, Chikkaballapur, Uttara Kannada, and Dharwad, the decision regarding opening of shops and industries in taluks free of COVID-19 cases have been left to the discretion of the district in-charge minister.

At the same time, all lockdown norms will continue to be enforced in hotspot districts in the state which include Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Kalaburagi and Bidar, the order read.

Random testing begins in Bengaluru hotspots

The Karnataka government Monday began random testing in two hotspots identified in capital city Bengaluru — Hongasandra and Padarayanapura.

As the results were confirmed on Tuesday, Minister Suresh Kumar said, “We had tested random samples — 145 from Hongasandra and 70 from Padarayanapura — of which all tested negative.”

Meanwhile, 4827 samples were collected for testing from the state on Tuesday – the most in a day so far. “Even though our testing rates have steadily increased in the last few days, we have no shortage of RT-PCR testing kits at all,” Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

He added that the department is also trying to enhance testing capacity by different means possible – procuring RT-PCR machines, going for CB-NAAT, TrueNat testing, among others.

40% of COVID-19 patients in Karnataka recovered so far

As 11 more positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Karnataka on Tuesday, the number of people who recovered from the infection (14) in the last 24 hours outplayed the same on Tuesday.

14 #COVID19 patients in #Karnataka have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hrs taking total discharges to 207 (5 pm, April 28). Total cases: 523. Deaths: 20. Active cases: 295 (7 patients in ICU)

“Over 40% of the total COVID-19 patients in Karnataka have been discharged as of today, a fact that is encouraging. While 295 active cases are there in the state now, 288 patients in designated hospitals are stable while seven of them are in the ICU,” Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s official COVID-19 spokesperson said.

While the new cases included six from Kalaburagi, three from Bagalkote and one each from Bengaluru and Gagag districts, those who recovered from the novel coronavirus infection were from Mysuru (7), Bengaluru (6), and a patient from Kerala.

Farmer raises concern, CM responds to her via telephone

Hours after a lady farmer from Chitradurga aired her frustration and helplessness on social media of not getting good prices after selling onions, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa spoke to her over a telephone and promised action.

In the call recording shared online by the CMO, the woman is heard appreciating the government for issuing ‘green cards’ allowing vehicular movement to transport vegetables. “We are able to sell onions at a maximum rate of Rs 400 per sack. I feel middlemen are cheating us as they demand each sack at the rate of Rs 200. Though the government is helping us, we are facing losses,” she told Yediyurappa.

Responding to the same, the Karnataka CM promised that he will talk to the Deputy Commissioner in Chitradurga and would direct him to resolve the issue at the earliest.

The CM was also heard complimenting the farmer, “You are very intelligent”, at the end of the call.

