COVID-19 Karnataka wrap: CM meets Muslim leaders after cases linked to Jamaat; 2 held for selling liquor illegally

The 11 new cases linked to Tabligh Jamaat have been reported from Bidar district in North Karnataka. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) The 11 new cases linked to Tabligh Jamaat have been reported from Bidar district in North Karnataka. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

With Karnataka recording 12 Covid-19 cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Friday held a meeting with leaders belonging to the Muslim community and sought their help in containing the transmission of the virus.

Yediyurappa requested them to offer prayers at home and maintain social distancing. Speaking to media, the chief minister said, “today I held meeting with the Muslim leaders and legislators seeking their cooperation in containing the coronavirus in the state. They have responded positively and assured me full cooperation in this endeavour.”

He said the community leaders will give details of persons who visited the Tabligh event in Delhi. “The Muslim community leaders will convince the people who have attended the Tabligh event to undergo tests for Covid-19 and strict quarantine for prescribe period,” he added.

The 11 new cases linked to Tabligh Jamaat have been reported from Bidar district in North Karnataka. One person had died earlier. According to Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (H&FW), around 1,500 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat were from Karnataka, as notified by the Centre. Nineten of the attendees in the state were identified to be foreigners.

The government had issued a public appeal asking attendees of the Markaz event held in Delhi between March 13 to 15 to report to the nearest government hospital or at 080-29711171.

Two held for selling liquor illegally during lockdown

Two persons have been arrested by Bengaluru Central Crime Branch(CCB) Police for selling liquor illegally during the ongoing lockdown period. The police team conducted a raid at an apartment in RT Nagar and found them selling liquor to the general public at a higher price. The police have seized around 100 liquor bottles worth Rs 1.25 lakh.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, “The duo had stored hundreds of liquor bottles in the flat knowing that there will be a huge demand for the liquor. So they were involved in selling each bottle at the price of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000.”

The accused have been identified as Dhanajay (29) and Sanjay (29). Both are the residents of RT Nagar. A case has been registered against the duo under the Excise Act and for violating prohibitory orders.

Another new case in Karnataka; total 125 till Friday morning

Karnataka reported another new COVID-19 case on Friday morning taking the total number of cases to 125. This includes three deaths and 11 discharged persons. According to the health department press release, the new case is a 75-year-old male resident of Bagalkot. A detailed investigation is under process. The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital.

Karnataka extends healthcare professionals’ retirement period

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government has extended the services of Medical and Para-medical staff, clinical and non- clinical staff for the next 3 months till June 30. These include healthcare professionals who were to retire during the months of April and May 2020. An official order by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (H&FW) was issued for the same.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd