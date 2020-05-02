Covid-19 Karnataka wrap: State to write to Centre over designating entire Bengaluru as red zone

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa on Saturday discussed about the steps initiated by the government to take care of stuck Odisha labourers with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa on Saturday discussed about the steps initiated by the government to take care of stuck Odisha labourers with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik.

The Karnataka government has decided to appeal to the Centre to not consider Bengaluru as one entire district for COVID-19 containment purpose. The Centre has categorised Bengaluru Urban as red zone where complete lockdown restrictions are in force.

Following a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other officers in this regard, Revenue minister R Ashoka told reporters: “Bengaluru has a population of one crore people. It should be divided into four zones – the green zones can be freed up whereas red zones can have restrictions as per the lockdown norms. Hence, we have decided to write to the Centre on this.”

He said suggestions were made that Bengaluru Urban district should be divided into various zones, and wherever there are no COVID-19 cases, restrictions must be eased.

Ashoka said “construction-related activities will be allowed and shops dealing with trading construction materials such as sanitary ware, tiles, steel, plumbing and hardware will be allowed to operate. But malls and markets will not be opened.”

The meeting also decided to appeal to the Centre to drop Bengaluru Rural district from the list of COVID-19 red zones, since there are no fresh cases reported. “As of now, there are no COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru Rural district. So we will also request the centre not to incorporate the Bengaluru rural district in the list of red zones,” he added.

When asked about the sale of liquor, Ashoka said the decision to open liquor stores is left to the Chief Minister. “He will decide on May 4, the issue of resuming the sale of liquor was not discussed in today’s meeting,” he added.

BSY discuss transportation of Odisha labourers with Odisha CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday discussed about the steps initiated by the government to take care of stuck Odisha labourers with his Odisha counterpart Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The two chief ministers along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting via video conference and discussed the current status of migrant labourers.

Yediyurappa told his Odisha counterpart and Pradhan that the state has made adequate arrangements to make sure no one goes hungry. The details of the number of labourers, their health screening and quarantine system were also discussed in the meeting.

Yediyurappa said extra care was taken to serve food to labourers. “Economic activities in the state are beginning as per the guidelines issued by the Centre. Hence most of the workers are expected to get jobs again,” he said.

Three deaths, 12 more COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 601

Karnataka on Saturday reported three more Covid-19 deaths taking the death toll to 25. The state also reported 12 new positive cases which takes the total number of cases to 601.

A death was reported from Davangere, where a 69-year-old male patient admitted on April 28 with history of SARI and past history of diabetes and IHD (heart disease) died due to cardiac arrest on May 1 at designated hospital Davangere.

An 82 year male resident of Bidar with a complaint of SARI died on April 28 at a designated hospital in Bidar, found positive for Covid-19.

#CoronaVirusUpdates: #Karnataka reports 12 new cases on 02 May with 4 cases from Bengaluru Urban, Tumkuru(2), Vijayapura(2), Belagavi, Bagalkot, Chikkaballapura, Bidar reported one each COVID-19 case. Total cases in the state is now 601. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/r0c6DsxhP4 — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 2, 2020

The third patient, a 63-year-old male resident of Bengaluru urban with diabetes, hyper tension, hypothyroidism and renal failure was on dialysis, multiple myeloma on chemotherapy, admitted on April 30, died on May 2 due to cardiac arrest at a designated hospital in Bengaluru Urban.

Among the 12 new cases, Bengaluru urban reported four cases, Vijayapura and Tumkuru reported two cases each and Bagalkot, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, and Belagavi reported one case each.

