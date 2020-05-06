COVID-19 Karnataka wrap: Taxes on liquor hiked by 11 percent; Congress urges state govt to convene special session

Starting from Monday, the government relaxed restrictions on liquor shops (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Starting from Monday, the government relaxed restrictions on liquor shops (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The Karnataka government on Wednesday raised taxes on liquor by a sharp 11 percent on top of a 6 percent hike on excise that the government had announced in its budget for 2020-2021, taking the total hike in taxes to 17 percent.

The announcement by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa came two days after liquor shops were allowed to open. Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said, “We have increased excise tax by 11 percent which is in addition to the 6 percent hike announced in the state budget.”

Starting from Monday, the Karnataka government relaxed restrictions on wine shops, MRP outlets, and Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) stores which had been closed since March 25, following the nationwide lockdown.

On day one, Karnataka saw liquor sales to Rs. 45 crore, 3.9 lakh litres of beer and 8.5 lakh litres of IML were sold on Monday. Liquor stores were allowed to sell only three bottles of spirits and six bottles of 650 ML beer or 12 bottles of 330 ML beer per person.

Karnataka recorded liquor sales worth Rs 231.6 crore on the third day. According to the State Excise Department, 39 lakh litres of IML and 7 lakh litres of beer were sold on Wednesday.

Congress urges State government to convene special session

The Karnataka Congress Wednesday urged the State government to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly to discuss ways to revive the economy amid of COVID-19 lockdown.

In a tweet, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said “I urge the @CMofKarnataka to convene a special session of the Assembly to rework the budget and to discuss ways to revive the economy. We also need to discuss the plight of the farmers and the millions who have suffered in the unorganized sectors.”

“Many community based professionals, farmers and daily wage earners need attention and immediate financial assistance. I assure that it will be a very productive session in the interest of our brothers and sisters who are the builders of this nation,” he added in another tweet.

Karnataka recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches to 693

On Wednesday, a total of 20 new cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the tally to 693.

“As of 5:00 PM of 06th May 2020, cumulatively 693 COVID-19 Positive cases have been confirmed in the State, it includes 29 Deaths & 354 Discharges,” the health department said in the media bulletin.

Badami in Bagalakote district reported 13 new cases, three cases from Dakshina Kannada, two cases from Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura reported one case each respectively.

23 patients got discharged on Wednesday which include eight patients from Belagavi, five from Kalaburagi, four each from Bagalkote and Mandya and one case each from Vijayapura and Dakshina Kannada.

Shivajinagar Ward sealed after COVID 19 confirmed case

After a 34-year-old resident tested positive for COVID19, Chandni Chowk Road, in the Shivajinagar ward, Bengaluru was sealed off by BBMP on Wednesday.

According to the health department, the patient was working as housekeeping staff in a hotel where a quarantine facility is being set up.

According to BBMP Officials, the person was asymptomatic, “when we tested the people working there randomly we found this person was positive,” a BBMP health official said.

