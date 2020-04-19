Covid-19 Karnataka wrap: 2 more deaths, state toll rises to 16

A Congress delegation, led by Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah, met CM Yediyurappa on Sunday. (Photo courtesy: Karnataka CMO) A Congress delegation, led by Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah, met CM Yediyurappa on Sunday. (Photo courtesy: Karnataka CMO)

With two more deaths in Karnataka on Sunday, the state’s death toll due to Covid-19 has reached 16. A 65-year-old woman in Bengaluru and a 50-year-old woman in Dakshina Kannada died of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI).

Karnataka on Sunday recorded six new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 390.

“As of 5:00 PM of 19th April, cumulatively 390 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 16 deaths & 111 discharges,” the health department said in a statement.

Two more Covid-19 patients die, death toll in Karnataka reaches to 16. As of 5:00 PM of 19th Apri, Cumulatively 390 COVID-19 positive cases have been

confirmed in the State, it includes 111 Discharges. 6 new cases have been confirmed from 18 April 5 PM to 19 April, 5 PM. pic.twitter.com/gbOiO1Nzcj — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) April 19, 2020

Karnataka Congress delegation meets Yediyurappa

A Congress delegation, led by Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah, met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday and submitted a memorandum to address key issues in the preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The delegation, comprising of Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, senior Congress leaders RV Deshpande, G Parameshwar, Ramesh Kumar, Dinesh Gundu Rao and others, met the Chief Minister and submitted a 15-point report by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on the immediate steps that need to be taken to fight the pandemic.

It is our duty to present facts to the govt in order to step up efforts both in the direction of containing the spread & also to address economic fallout. We today again, from @INCKarnataka, have submitted a memorandum to @CMofKarnataka about the actions that have be taken. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/bDn6EiI4dv — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 19, 2020

“It is imperative for all political parties, irrespective of those in power, to work together in this crisis. We, from @INCIndia party, have always stood with the govt in all its efforts to contain the spread & fight #Covid19,” Siddaramaiah added in another tweet.

Kumaraswamy thanks CM for supporting son’s wedding

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy thanked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for supporting his family regarding his son Nikhil’s wedding in Ramanagara, which drew flak for allegedly violating lockdown norms.

On Saturday, Yediyurappa said that the former CM did not flout lockdown rules during his son’s wedding, held on Friday. “All the necessary permissions were given and the marriage was performed in a simple manner. There is no need to discuss it further. They had done it well within their limits, not flouting any lockdown rules, for which I congratulate them,” the CM replied to a query in a press meet in Bengaluru.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Kumaraswamy said, “ heartfelt thanks to Yediyurappa for his statement that a big political family in the state has conducted the marriage ceremony in a simple way.”

“Despite maintaining social distancing and following rules during Nikhil’s marriage, there are discussion that norms were not followed. Because of political hate, poisonous comments are being made about an auspicious event, but Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa by rejecting all this is standing by the truth,” he added.

The wedding had triggered criticism on social media for being organised amid the COVID-19 outbreak and after pictures showed family members blessing the couple without masks and social distancing.

Pass not licence to roam around: Karnataka DGP

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood on Sunday warned of penal action if people misuse passes issued for the movement of essential services during the lockdown.

He also stated that all passes issued are valid till May 3, and no more new passes will be issued by Bengaluru police, other than emergency day passes.

All passes, electronic/physical, are valid till 3 rd May without any further action. No more passes to be issued by @CPBlr. Just having pass no licence to roam around. Pass is procured for essential duties as defined by govt. Misuse will attract cancellation and penal action. — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) April 19, 2020

In a tweet he said, “All passes, electronic/physical, are valid till 3 rd May without any further action. No more passes to be issued by @CPBlr. Just having pass no licence to roam around. Pass is procured for essential duties as defined by govt. Misuse will attract cancellation and penal action.”

On Saturday, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), Bengaluru City, Hemant Nimbalkar, said that the Bengaluru police have issued over two lakh passes for seamless movement of essentials and the police department rejected nearly 56 lakh applications.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd