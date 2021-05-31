Covid-19 Karnataka weekend wrap: 783 deaths; positivity rate under 15%

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru, Friday, May 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The trend of Covid-19 recoveries outnumbering new infections continued in the last weekend of May as Karnataka’s active cases fell to 3,42,010 on Sunday from 3,72,373 on Friday and 3,50,066 on Saturday,

The test positivity rate (TPR) stayed below 15 per cent (14.95%, 14.68% on Saturday and Sunday respectively) as the number of tests conducted in the state has been steady at around 1.4 lakh since Wednesday.

However, Karnataka continued to report a high number of Covid-related fatalities, as 783 more deaths were linked to the pandemic over the weekend. Of these, 491 were reported from Bengaluru alone.

Meanwhile, the capital city also drove the high recovery rate in the state with 27,204 recoveries in the last 48 hours, making it 38.5 per cent of the total 70,497 new cases from across 30 districts.

Also Read | Fearing data leak, Bengaluru local body to update Covid testing portal with OTP system

IIM-B alumni body launches crowdfunding to fuel 1 lakh vaccinations

The IIM Bangalore Alumni Association (IIMBAA) Saturday launched a fundraising initiative to vaccinate close to a lakh people from the underprivileged sections of society. The drive is expected to make Covid vaccines reach the country’s urban and rural poor, as part of their Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Prevention plans during the pandemic.

The announcement and launch was made during IIMBueX, IIMB’s leadership conclave organised online and attended by over 1,000 alumni from across the world. During her keynote address at the event, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, noted that the ‘donate a vaccine’ initiative was a timely effort, “something that every institution in India can learn from.”

“We must all join together to deliver a three-pronged approach of ‘rebooting, reimagining and reconnecting’ India, and technology will play a bigger role, now more than ever, for us to realise these ambitions across all sectors, be it healthcare, education, agriculture or finance,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, Dr Devi Shetty, who chairs the IIMB Board of Governors, said a large section of India’s urban poor was deeply affected by the pandemic, apart from the villages. “With more than 70% of India’s non-formal workforce out of jobs, this initiative from IIMBAA is the need of the hour and by providing a paid vaccine, we will be able to ensure that a significant number of underprivileged people will get the first dose faster.”

All barring 176 of total 2,913 ventilators received under PM Cares fund installed: Karnataka govt

The Karnataka government Sunday clarified that only 176 of the total 2,913 ventilators received under the PM Cares fund in two phases were yet to be installed, stressing that the others had already been set up at various hospitals.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the state received 2025 ventilators during the first phase and 888 during the second.

Of these, “2025 ventilators have been installed at District Hospitals (578), Govt Medical Colleges (574), Taluka Hospitals (708), CHCs(24) and Private Hospitals and Medical Colleges (141). All the ventilators supplied to District Hospitals, Medical Colleges and Private Medical Colleges and hospitals are confirmed to be in use and indeed there is a huge demand of additional ventilators in these institutions which are being examined and met continuously,” the statement said.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt offer to loan PM Cares ventilators to private hospitals finds few takers

The government further stated that 571 out of the total 708 in Taluka Hospitals were “supplied and installed” as confirmed in regular tele-rounds. However, the condition of the remaining 137 is yet to be updated.

Of the 888 ventilators received during the second phase, 712 were installed at health facilities. “(The) remaining 176 Ventilators would be distributed based on the need,” it read.

Bengaluru police seize over 2000 vehicles, 84 NDMA cases during weekend

Even as most people in Bengaluru chose to stay indoors adhering to the extended lockdown announced across the state till June 7, the Bengaluru City Police (BCP) seized 2,136 vehicles from different parts of the city between 10 am and 8 pm, for allegedly violating the guidelines during the weekend.

According to data shared by BCP, 1821 two-wheelers, 134 three-wheelers, and 181 four-wheelers were seized during inspections held across the city. Meanwhile, 83 cases were filed under relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA), as per an official release.

Nearly 11 lakh citizens to benefit from BAF vaccination campaign

As many as 10.98 lakh citizens, including residents and staff working in over 950 apartment complexes in Bengaluru, are expected to benefit from the mass Covid-19 vaccination drive initiated by the Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF).

Named #Vax4All, the campaign will be held to facilitate vaccination support to residents’ welfare associations across the city, organisers added.

“The RWAs desirous of participating in this campaign can write to BAF at info@baf.org.in. BAF is partnering with Manipal Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare, Narayana Health and Apollo Hospitals to facilitate community-level vaccination camps,” the Federation stated.

Karnataka Tourism Society seeks deferment in payment of property tax

The Karnataka Tourism Society (KTS) has requested for a deferment of paying property tax for 2021-22 fiscal citing the hurdles faced by the sector due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

“The due date for Property Tax annually payable to the Palikes, Municipal Corporations, and Town Municipal Councils is extended with 5% rebated till 31st May 2021. Due to the complete halt of business, request you to kindly extend payment date till 31st October for 50% payment with 5% rebate and extend the time for balance 50% till 31st March 2022 without any penalties,” a letter from KTS addressed to CM Yediyurappa read.

KTS Secretary S Mahalingaiah said travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors were hit worst by the crisis with a negative growth of 73 per cent between 2020 April and December, in comparison with the same period in 2019.

He also cited the dip in business faced by bars, vehicle operators, tourist guides, and several other stakeholders of the industry, requesting the CM to announce a Covid-19 relief package for people working in their ailing sector.

Karnataka number 1 state in South India in Covid-19 vaccination: Health Minister

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Sunday claimed that the state was best in south India in terms of Covid-19 vaccination coverage. “Karnataka is No.1 State in South India in vaccination drive. The drive will move faster as vaccine delivery is picking pace, thanks to GOI support. State received the following on May 29 under the GOI quota: 80,000 doses of COVAXIN, 2,17,310 doses of COVISHIELD,” he tweeted.

Chorus grows against ‘proposal’ for online II PU exam

Amid speculations of the Karnataka government mulling online board exams for second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) students, the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) opposed the proposal, stating it would affect those who lack proper digital facilities.

According to AIDSO units in Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Ballari, the proposal would further expand the digital divide, creating distress among students.

CM promises to visit Belagavi after MLAs voice Covid management issues

CM Yediyurappa has promised legislators from Belagavi that he would visit the north Karnataka district to inspect the management of Covid-19, responding to complaints raised by them in a virtual meeting.

BJP MLA Abhay Patil urged the CM to take action against officers not cooperating with legislators, and said the work for an additional oxygen plant at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences was yet to begin, despite funds sanctioned for it.

Belgaum Rural MLA Laxmi R Hebbalkar pointed out that patients were not offered proper treatment at government hospitals in the district, due to “improper handling” by doctors. “At the same time, private hospitals are fleecing patients and are forcing them to procure oxygen and drugs from outside,” she noted.

Preventing outbreak of another wave important: BBMP Chief Commissioner

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that it was important for Bengaluru to focus on vaccinations in a bid to prevent the outbreak of another wave.

Citing the number of vaccinations exceeding a lakh for the first time on Friday, he said, “The supply issues with regard to Covid vaccines that we had earlier are gradually being resolved now.”

Medicine for black fungus to reach all districts in two days: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi Sunday announced that the medicine for black fungus allocated by the Centre would reach all districts in Karnataka within two days.

Also the Lok Sabha MP from Dharwad, Joshi said in Hubballi that the Centre had made “all arrangements to facilitate treatment” of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the state. “The required amount of medicine has been dispatched and they will be available in all hospitals in all districts in two days,” he announced.

Orphaned children to get Rs 3,500 per month: CM

CM Yediyurappa has announced financial support of Rs 3,500 per month to children (aged below 10 years) who lost both their parents, single parent, adopted person or the family breadwinner to the pandemic. The Karnataka government announced the CM Bala Seva Yojana based on suggestions by the Centre.

Yediyurappa explained that children aged below 10 with no caretakers or guardians will be taken care of by registered childcare institutions. “These children will be provided admission in residential schools such as Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya, Morarji Desai, and Kittur Rani Chennmma,” he said.

The CM also announced free laptops to such children who had passed Class 10 and Rs 1 lakh each for girls aged 21 towards higher education, self-employment, and marriage expenses.