COVID-19 Karnataka wrap: Five dead; CM requests private companies not to cut salaries amid lockdown

The first walk-in sample kiosk (WISK) in Karnataka (Source: Twitter/JagadishShettar) The first walk-in sample kiosk (WISK) in Karnataka (Source: Twitter/JagadishShettar)

With one more death related to COVID-19 reported from the state, the death toll in Karnataka rose to five on Wednesday.

“The deceased is a 65-year-old man from Kalaburagi who also suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), the Department of Health & Family Welfare Services confirmed.

Incidentally, all five deaths reported in the state so far are of patients aged 60 and above. This is the second death reported from Kalaburagi. The other fatalities so far were reported from Tumkur, Chikkaballapura, and Bagalkote.

CM requests private companies not to cut salaries

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Wednesday requested private companies working in the state not to deduct salaries of their employees in the wake of lockdown measures in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video statement released on Wednesday, the CM said, “Private companies are requested not to cut their employees’ salaries. We are in talks with companies that are facing economic challenges at the moment.”

The CM further appealed to house-owners to “analyse the current economical status of their tenants” before demanding rent. “It is important that we understand that the entire country is going through the same at the moment and not just those from Karnataka,” he said.

Yediyurappa further assured that measures have been taken to ensure seeds, fertilisers, and other essentials are in sufficient stock to be distributed to the farmers. “Farmers need not panic and hoard these. I have taken personal responsibility to ensure these are provided to farmers on a daily basis,” he said.

Speaking about schools seeking fee for the upcoming academic year in advance, the CM said he has directed Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar to oversee that private schools do not pressure parents to do so. “If they do so, action will be taken against them,” he reiterated.

Following the footsteps of Kerala Police, the Bengaluru City Police has started to use drones to enforce the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat further spread of the novel coronavirus.

#COVID19: #Bengaluru City police use drones to check movement of people and vehicles in high-density areas, to help cops strategise and effectively deploy personnel during #Lockdown21. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/KULad1hNoa — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) April 8, 2020

While the drones were initially used in areas under the jurisdiction of DCP South from Tuesday, the same is expected to be used in other areas as well. According to Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), the drones will be used to effectively deploy more personnel to enforce measures in certain areas in the city.

“In a first of its kind initiative DRONES are being used to check movement of people and vehicles in high density areas , with this we will be able to strategise and effectively deploy police @BlrCityPolice @bcpsouth @DgpKarnataka #covidindia,” she wrote on Twitter.

Tablighi Jamaat: Karnataka files FIR against 57 attendees from other countries

The Karnataka government initiated legal action against 57 attendees from other countries who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference held in Delhi with a direction to blacklist them for visas to India in the future. While 31 of them were identified in Bengaluru, 10 were in Belagavi and 8 each in Bidar, and Tumkur, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

To date, 808 attendees of #TablighiJamaat have been quarantined in #Karnataka. While 276 people among them are in #Bengaluru, 482 others are from other districts: CM B S Yediyurappa. @IndianExpress (File Photo) pic.twitter.com/W18ZeOvLIW — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) April 8, 2020

“To date, 808 attendees of the congregation have been quarantined in Karnataka. Of these, 276 people are in Bengaluru, while 482 others are from other districts,” he stated.

